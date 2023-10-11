Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta: Why It's Still A Smart Buy Today

Oct. 11, 2023 10:54 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN3 Comments
Summary

  • While Meta's advertising growth potential might seem limited with over 3 billion users already, it still has plenty of growth levers that allow it to drive strong growth.
  • Apart from advertising, which remains the most important part of the investment thesis, the company's efforts in AI and the Metaverse could potentially boost its growth.
  • The growth outlook for the company remains excellent with expected low-double-digit sales growth and above mid-teens percentage EPS growth in the medium to long term, according to my estimates.
  • Right now, on a TTM basis, margins are still down by approximately 20% compared to their 5-year averages, leaving plenty of upside.
  • With shares currently trading near fair value, I believe now is still a good moment to buy the shares as I believe current prices should allow for double-digit returns in the medium to long term.

Meta’s strong digital presence should ensure a solid growth outlook

I initiate my coverage of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) with a Buy rating following my in-depth research of the company and the underlying digital advertisement industry. While the

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
1.4K Followers
Daan Rijnberk is an independent investor and author who focuses on finding businesses with a strong moat, healthy financials, and a promising growth outlook to deliver investors stable and above-average long-term profits. This includes a combination of both value and growth opportunities across industries to help readers build well-diversified portfolios. The articles aim not to make quick gains but to achieve long-term sustainable growth by identifying the most promising opportunities in the markets at a fair price. The leading strategy is to buy and hold for as long as the investment thesis is intact. Therefore, an update on most of the covered equities will be provided every 3-6 (In some cases 12) months to keep the rating and thesis up-to-date. Built upon professional experience and personal interests, Daan has specific expertise in semiconductors and fintech. Articles and analyses are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

Comments (3)

m
mwilson801
Today, 12:09 PM
Comments (1.59K)
I don't see what is smart about buying anything at 30x annualized FY23 earnings: it is much easier for it to revisit 20x than it is to sustain 30x, let alone expand beyond it.
At 10x less than a year ago, you were buying existing casflows and getting the potential growth for free, while the company intelligently spent billions buying back cheap shares.
At 30x, this is again a speculative bet on growth from an untested segment. Great if it works, but what if it doesn't? At 10x at least you didn't overpay for something that isn't yet there and the buybacks were purposeful.
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 11:33 AM
Premium
Comments (5.36K)
META will be the best performing of the mega cap techs moving forward. Thanks for the 141% ytd! Hope all the readers weren't the ones who turned their nose up last year in the double digits...
R
Rainman 06
Today, 10:59 AM
Comments (1.92K)
To answer your question the answer is yes it will always be a strong by and always be a strong hold
