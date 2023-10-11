Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hormel Foods Stock: Caution, Just Caution

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Hormel Foods Corporation shares have been trading in a stagnant fashion and even declining, trading near the lowest levels in a decade.
  • Earnings have slipped due to a big acquisition and inflationary pressure, leading to a cut in full-year earnings guidance.
  • The company has faced a tough operating environment with inflationary pressures, a strapped consumer, and higher interest rates.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Sales Of Low Cost Canned Meat Spam On The Rise Amid Rising Food Cost

David McNew

In April, I believed that shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were seeing stagnation after the former growth darling had seen a few tougher years which included sluggish sales and declining earnings.

The company was off to

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
24.66K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Peter Jaworowski profile picture
Peter Jaworowski
Today, 11:39 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.38K)
Thanks for the nice summary article. I think you are spot on in your analysis. I've been disappointed with Hormel's performance since the Planters acquisition (to be fair some of this has been out of their control) and I'm looking forward to hopefully something positive at their 2023 Investor Day which happens to be tomorrow.

Earnings need to start growing otherwise the dividend growth rate which Hormel always touts will slow to a trickle (its already been slowing for several years) and Hormel no longer has the financial flexibility to do a big share buyback or another big acquisition, so they'll need to maximize the return on their existing assets and brands.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.