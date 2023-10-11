Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Editas Medicine: A Mispriced Contender In The Gene Editing Arena

Oct. 11, 2023 11:07 AM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)BLUE, CRSP
Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
4 Followers

Summary

  • Editas Medicine specializes in gene editing, targeting a range of serious illnesses, with a unique platform that covers over 95% of the human genome.
  • EDIT's collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb aims to revolutionize cancer treatments, especially in cancer immunotherapy.
  • EDIT faces competition in the gene therapy race for Sickle Cell Disease from Bluebird Bio and CRISPR Therapeutics, with BLUE and CRSP being more advanced in their clinical trials.
  • My valuation analysis suggests EDIT is undervalued with a potential upside of approximately 124%, but BLUE and CRSP might be better investment alternatives.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Myriam Alvarez as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Examinar los cimientos de vida

shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
4 Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.