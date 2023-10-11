Daniel Balakov

Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTLF) saw pretty substantial declines in trading results and income due to pressure from lower YoY activity.

In our last article, we covered it as it still had time to benefit from downcycles that support businesses like theirs. But the recent low volatility and greater concerns around crypto cause us to change to a hold stance.

High exposure to crypto, where the effects of lower activity have been the most pronounced, have weighed particularly heavily. Fixed income has done well as activity returns to these products and their securitisation into exchange traded products is becoming more broad and general availability of credit products for electronic trading improves. There are other APAC developments that offset the fundamental issue of less activity and volatility even in equities.

While market share growth is being shown in some products (most of them other than crypto), lessened volatility in all the markets offsets those benefits. While Flow Traders remains a countercyclical bet, markets are calming down from 2022 which was fraught with risk factors. The earnings of Flow Traders are hard to predict, but even in a likely range of PEs, we believe the upside is insufficient for strong consideration.

Q2 Breakdown

Ultimately, what matters to Flow Traders, whose business it is to provide liquidity to market participants for a range of exchange traded products, depends on activity and the spreads achieved on that activity. Market sentiment and the VIX are key KPIs to predict what is happening in Flow Traders' results.

YoY there are very meaningful declines in the VIX on an average basis across H1 and in Q2. This means that even though they are achieving some successful business development, able to offer more strategies in new markets of buying and selling securities, the average profit on those sales declined substantially from last year. This has resulted in declines in operating leverage and the company's income.

Values (Q2 2023 Pres)

Business development has not been insignificant. In APAC, the need to provide assurances for the Hong Kong markets that securities covered by units in different currencies across HKD and RMB will have their right and entitlements properly convertible between the two of them.

In the US, they have managed to increase market share by finding new counterparties to generate strategies with from their new Chicago office. They are also finding opportunities in the market for fixed income ETFs that are becoming popular in the high yield and Treasury segments of the bond market.

On a more secular basis, the digitalisation of trading with bonds, still underpenetrated, should continue to grow and allow Flow Traders to leverage its automatic strategies to make trades and make the market for this growing category of products. For crypto, which continues to account for a meaningful part of their activity at almost 25% of the value traded, has some potential in a recovery as the sector becomes more regulated. Management mentions that the launch of new integrated platforms such as those that combine digital assets trading and social media may create more demand for liquidity for these products to properly function. A sustainable increase in this sort of demand must be preceded by more regulation as only then will these products be integrated into much larger markets with much more interested allocators.

Bottom Line

While the fixed income resilience is impressive, and the equity declines in value traded are not catastrophic despite meaningful drops in implied volatility, concerns around Flow Traders will always come down to the meaningful crypto exposure since that's where the most precipitous declines have happened. While the company assumes that these markets will come back online, this remains a highly uncertain assumption given systemic collapses of FTX recently and generally the improved status of the USD as a higher yield producing currency, backed by the US government.

Also note that their resilience has been in APAC, where the interest in China may not last too much longer which would affect the attractiveness of generating new strategies there. At least the fixed income resilience comes from a more sustainable source.

The PE is hard to peg exactly as results are unclear. Management is guiding to gaining efficiency in the company, with a cohort of newer trading hires not fully productive yet. FWD PEs on the basis of the efficiency gains are in a wide range as volatility is difficult to predict, but we think that around a 7-13x PE is the range to imagine which provides some investors with a decent earnings yield. Moreover the dividend yield is close to 7%.

The trouble is that a large crypto exposure remains, and management is putting quite a few of their eggs into that basket. We are not confident in the success of crypto after it's been regulated, as it has little utility and is mainly a speculative tool to win off other speculators. There aren't a lot of growth opportunities, and with crypto tending to be pro-cyclical rather than counter-cyclical, the economic dangers on the horizon with corporate debt and much higher for longer interest rates should concern those who rely especially on the activity levels in crypto. Earnings volatility and uncertain general direction does not make this a slam dunk, and neither does a calming environment. While some economic risks remain, we aren't sure how responsive markets will be until those risks genuinely dissipate.

