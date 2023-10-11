Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

In my previous article on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), explaining the market outlook for the company’s products, its developments, and its performance, I said that the stock is a buy. Since my previous article on the stock, AMGN's stock price increased by 16%. Also, mentioning Amgen’s acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics, I explained that Amgen's revenue could potentially increase in a significant way. Well, on October 6, 2023, Amgen announced that it had completed its acquisition of Horizon for $116.50 per share in cash, representing a transaction equity value of $27.8 billion. Amgen has already estimated that excluding any contribution from the acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics, its full-year 2023 revenue to be between $26.6 billion to $27.4 billion (revised from $26.2 billion to $27.3 billion). The company is expected to provide updated FY 2023 guidance in its 3Q 2023 earnings call.

Horizon Therapeutics' revenue for the twelve months ending 30 June 2023 was $3.6 billion, and its revenue for the full year 2022 was also $3.6 billion. Also, for the twelve months ending 30 June 2023, Horizon Therapeutics had an operating income of $513 million, and for the full year 2022, Horizon had a net income of $617 million. As I mentioned previously, Amgen acquired Horizon at an equity value of $27.8 billion. As a result of the acquisition of Horizon, Amgen’s inflammation portfolio is now stronger due to medicines such as TEPEZZA, KRYSTEXXA, and UPLIZNA, which treat rare inflammatory diseases. Also, Amgen’s international footprint has now widened, and the company is in a better position to conduct further research and development. Based on Horizon’s previous financial results, and Amgen’s current operating results, I estimate this acquisition can increase Amgen's annual revenue by 12% to 14%.

As of October 9, 2023, Amgen had an equity value of about $143 billion. Thus, we can say that Amgen has an equity value to annual revenue of 5.3x, and based on Horizon's revenue potential and the cash that Amgen paid to acquire it, Horizon’s equity value to revenue can be calculated to be about 7.9x. It simply means that Amgen valued each dollar of revenue that Horizon can make at $7.9, while investors are valuing each dollar of revenue that Amgen can make (excluding the effect of the acquisition) at $5.3. Also, I calculated Amgen and Horizon’s (before being acquired by Amgen) equity value to operating income to be 14.9x and 46.3x. It simply means that Amgen valued each dollar of operating income that Horizon can make at $46.3, while investors are valuing each dollar of operating income that Amgen can make at $14.9. Finally, I calculated Horizon’s equity value to total liabilities, and equity value to total assets to be 6.9x and 3.0x. It means that Amgen valued each dollar of Horizon’s total liabilities and total assets at $6.9, and $3.0, respectively. On the other hand, investors are valuing each dollar of Amgen’s total liabilities and total assets at $1.8, and $1.6, respectively. From my perspective, it is not rational to think that Amgen’s management overvalued Horizon Therapeutics this much! Thus, I can count on one of these two scenarios: Amgen is undervalued by investors, or due to the acquisition of Horizon, Amgen’s financial results and metrics in the future can improve in a significant way. Either way, the result is that I believe Amgen is undervalued at its current prices.

Regardless of the positive effects of the acquisition of Horizon, you should know that compared to six months ago, Amgen is in a stronger position. In my previous article, I explained that due to the inclusion of Repatha on China’s National Reimbursement Drug List as of 1 January 2022, Amgen’s Repatha sales can increase. In the first quarter of 2023, Amgen reported revenue of $388 million from Repatha, which increased to $424 million in 2Q 2023 and can increase further (driven by higher sales volume). Also, I explained that due to increased competition, Amgen’s Enbrel and XGEVA sales might decrease. In the first quarter of 2023, Enbrel sales were significantly lower than in 4Q 2022; however, increased again in 2Q 2023 driven by a higher net selling price. Enbrel sales in 3Q 2023 and 4Q 2023 can be higher than in 2Q 2023 as better insurance coverage may lead to a higher number of patients. Also, contrary to the expectations, XGEVA sales in 1Q 2023 were higher than in 4Q 2022, meaning that the negative effects of higher competition on Amgen’s XGEVA sales were not significant. The company’s XGEVA sales increased further in 2Q 2023, and due to a higher net selling price, Amgen’s XGEVA sales in 2H 2023 can be higher than in 1H 2023.

Overall, in the second quarter of 2023, Amgen’s total product sales of $6,683 million was 2% higher than in 4Q 2022, and 14% higher than in 1Q 2023. Due to its expanded international footprint, positive top-line data for Tarlatamab (for treatment of small cell lung cancer) and LUMAKRAS (for treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer), the company is well positioned to reach its revenue target of between $26.6 billion to $27.4 billion (excluding any contribution from the acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics) and reach higher revenues in 2024. For the six months ended 30 June 2023, Amgen reported total revenues of $13.2 billion. It means that Amgen’s 2H 2023 revenue can be 1.5% to 8.0% higher than in 1H 2023 (excluding the contribution from Horizon).

Risks

Despite the strong market outlook for Amgen’s products, and despite the positive effects that can come from the acquisition of Horizon, some risks for Amgen must be considered. A great part of Amgen’s revenue is linked to coverage and reimbursement from government and third-party payers. Thus, Amgen’s profitability and operational results can be negatively affected if the availability and the extent of coverage and reimbursement from third-party payers change. Any pressure on healthcare budgets (due to economic slowdowns, inflation, geopolitical events, etc.) may result in lower coverage, and lower reimbursement rates for Amgen’s products. Furthermore, every day there might be new products out there that can be proved to be more efficient than Amgen’s products, resulting in lower net selling prices, and lower sales volumes. Thus, it is important to keep an eye regularly on the new products that Amgen’s competitors launch and address the effect of the new products in the market on Amgen’s market share and profitability.

End note

Since my last article on Amgen, the stock price increased by 16%. Now that Amgen’s acquisition of Horizon is completed, and the company has been able to increase its revenues, I want to reiterate my buy rating on the stock. From my perspective, the positive effects that the acquisition of Horizon can have on Amgen’s financial and operational results are being ignored by investors, and the stock is undervalued.