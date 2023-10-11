shylendrahoode/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) offers a suite of modern SaaS products designed to enhance the customer and employee experience for businesses. Their portfolio includes solutions for customer experience, IT service management, sales and marketing automation, and messaging, all focused on providing intuitive, user-friendly, and cost-effective tools for organizations of all sizes.

The business may not be a household name, but readers may perhaps be more familiar with Salesforce (CRM), HubSpot (HUBS), and Zendesk (private).

Freshworks offers a comprehensive suite of customer engagement, support, and IT service management tools for businesses of all sizes. It's a bit like HubSpot in that it focuses on inbound marketing and CRM for SMBs, and Zendesk that specializes in customer support and service solutions.

Moving on, I make the case that investors' expectations of FRSH have been reset lower. That the stock doesn't need to re-rate higher for this stock to be an attractive investment.

Freshworks' Near-Term Prospects

Freshworks is a company dedicated to simplifying and improving the customer and employee experience for businesses. They offer a range of modern SaaS products designed with a user-centric approach.

Their product lineup includes solutions like Freshdesk for customer experience ("CX"), Freshservice for IT service management ("ITSM"), Freshsales and Freshmarketer for sales and marketing automation, and Freshchat for messaging and chat.

Freshworks focuses on making its software intuitive, easy to onboard, agile, and cost-effective for businesses of all sizes. Their platform encompasses shared services through Freshworks Neo, enabling users to extend and integrate Freshworks into their existing solutions and gain valuable insights for running their businesses more efficiently.

Freshworks' recent introduction of AI-powered solutions, including Freddy AI, offers the potential to enhance customer and employee experiences across various business functions. The upcoming launch of the Freshworks customer service suite, built from the ground up with AI, is expected to provide automated self-service and proactive insights.

The expansion of AI integration into Freshworks' product suite, along with the aim to make AI accessible to customer and employee-facing teams, aligns with industry trends towards AI-driven automation. Freshworks' strategic operational changes, including a focus on larger customers and improved go-to-market strategies, are driving growth in the near term, making it a promising player in the software solutions space.

During the earnings call, Freshworks highlighted some of its challenges, including the need to successfully monetize its AI-powered solutions like Freddy Copilot while working with early adopter customers to fine-tune these offerings.

Freddy Copilot is -- think of it as an AI assistant for all of our users, whether it's customer service people or sales folks, etc. So we have several early adopter customers who we are working with in terms of seeing it. One example I can give you is a customer -- a shipping and postal company in New York is actually using this customer service people are using some of the early features that we launched in terms of creating replies for customers, summarizing it and things like that. So we also are looking at making sure that the Copilot can help automate routine manual tasks.

They also mentioned transitioning new customers from monthly and quarterly contracts to annual agreements, which might require careful management to ensure smooth adoption.

Additionally, the strategic shift towards larger customers, while promising, could pose competitive challenges in capturing this market segment effectively. Balancing the expansion into larger deals while managing existing customer relationships will be critical for Freshworks' continued growth.

And this takes us to discuss its growth rates.

Freshworks Revenue Growth Rates

FRSH revenue growth rates

Let me cut to the chase, Freshworks is no longer delivering hyper-growth rates. Meaning the days when it could be counted on for +30% CAGRs. But businesses can grow stably at around 20% CAGR for quite a lot of years.

In fact, I believe that it's in this middle ground, between hypergrowth and maturity that it's often fertile ground for further inspection. Why? Because investors' expectations have reset lower and the high growth shareholder has rotated out of the stock.

At this stage, Freshworks is able to turn its attention away from growth for growth's sake and instead focus on improving its underlying profitability.

Investors' Expectations Discussed

Data by YCharts

There was a time, difficult to now imagine when Freshworks was priced at higher than 25x forward sales. Yes, the business has in the past several years seen its revenue growth rates mature.

But even if the argument could be made that paying 9x forward sales is a rich multiple for a software business in a highly competitive environment as Freshworks operates, it's also fair to say that it appears that Freshworks' multiple has now stabilized around 9x to 10x.

This means that investors' expectations have now been reset. And this reinforces that from this multiple of 9x forward sales, Freshworks can see its stock grow alongside intrinsic value.

Accordingly, my argument here is not that investors should expect to see its multiple expanding back to 20x or more. Rather, it's the opposite. If its multiple doesn't compress any further, Freshworks can continue to grow its bottom-line profitability and its share price will grow alongside it.

More specifically, keep in mind that Freshworks ended 2022 with a negative $0.07 per share of EPS. And now, its guidance is expected to end 2023 with approximately $0.22 in EPS. Thereby reinforcing my argument, that yes, Freshworks' growth rates are moderating, but while that's taking place, its bottom line profitability is rapidly improving.

The Bottom Line

Freshworks offers a compelling opportunity. Though it may not be in its hyper-growth phase anymore, the fact that it maintains a stable 20% CAGR and is valued at around 9x to 10x forward sales multiples highlights a reset in investor expectations.

This means Freshworks can now prioritize improving its bottom-line profitability. Its guidance suggests it could finish 2023 with approximately $0.22 in EPS, a considerable leap from its past performance.

While it may not be a high-octane growth stock, Freshworks shows promise for consistent, long-term returns with an improved valuation outlook.