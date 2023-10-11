Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Korn Ferry: Exceptional Value Against Meager Risks

Oct. 11, 2023 11:47 AM ETKorn Ferry (KFY)ACN
Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
19 Followers

Summary

  • Korn Ferry has exceptional discounted cash flow analysis results, as well as strong profitability and safe, diversified operations. The risks in terms of financial health are unsubstantial.
  • An operations analysis underscores the quantitative value opportunity, where I outline geographic and business diversification.
  • My overall investment analysis rests on a strong buy sentiment reinforced by peer comparisons and an excellent price.

Money management

ersinkisacik

Introduction

I've found an exceptional value investment for my portfolio balanced by only meager risks. I'm excited by the three-year-plus value opportunity of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). I invested in the company primarily because of its exceptional valuation with

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
19 Followers
I have an extensive stock portfolio of companies specifically focused on America, including technology, financial and luxury sectors. I analyse companies based on fundamental components and share investment insights to build upon my portfolio, receive feedback from the global business community, and encourage others to support the exceptional companies I purchase a stake in. I practise a concentrated long-term investment strategy that focuses solely on equities. You can view my website, where I write about business and other topics (www.oliverrodzianko.com) and follow me on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/oliver-rodzianko-b13ba3216/).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KFY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.