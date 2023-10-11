Fabrinet's Datacom Business: A Beacon Of Growth
Summary
- While overall growth is stagnant, Fabrinet's datacom business segment is showing remarkable promise, with significant revenue growth.
- The stock's valuation, at 22 times forward earnings, may not be considered cheap, but Fabrinet maintains a strong balance sheet with virtually no debt and a substantial cash reserve.
- The company's financial outlook suggests it could achieve approximately $8 of earnings per share in fiscal 2024.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) specializes in providing advanced manufacturing and packaging services to OEMs, with a focus on complex products like optical communication components, industrial lasers, automotive parts, medical devices, and sensors. While overall growth has been stagnant, Fabrinet's datacom business is a bright spot, poised to become a significant driver for the company in the near future.
However, it's worth noting that Fabrinet's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22x doesn't position it as a cheap investment. On the flip side, the company boasts a strong balance sheet, providing maneuverability.
In conclusion, my stance on Fabrinet stock is cautiously bullish.
Fabrinet's Near-Term Prospects
Fabrinet excels in providing advanced manufacturing and packaging services for OEMs, particularly in the optical communication components, industrial lasers, automotive parts, medical devices, and sensors sectors. Their expertise spans optics, electronics, and mechanics, making them a sought-after partner for intricate, high-quality products.
Fabrinet's near-term outlook appears promising, with remarkable growth in the datacom segment, driven by the 800-gig AI data center transceiver program for one of its customers. While specific financial details remain undisclosed, this performance hints at substantial opportunities in the datacom sector.
However, Fabrinet faces challenges, notably in its telecom segment. The company anticipates that near-term inventory correction issues will persist, particularly in the telecom business, as a result of inventory digestion at customers and their customers.
Above we can see Fabrinet's revenue breakdown. As you can see in the table, above, even though Fabrinet's Datacom business is rapidly growing, it's still a relatively small part of its optical communications segment.
What's more, as you may expect, the precise duration of these challenges remains uncertain, and while the company remains optimistic about its overall market position and the potential for continued growth in AI-related programs, addressing these inventory-related headwinds in the telecom sector is a priority for the near term. The company's success in adapting to these challenges and restoring balance in its telecom business will be a crucial factor to monitor going forward.
With this context in mind, let's delve into its financials.
Fabrinet Revenue Growth Rates
As previously mentioned, Fabrinet's growth rates are facing pressure due to near-term inventory correction challenges. Here's the quote from the earnings call that reiterates this guidance,
Looking to the first quarter and beyond, we expect the near-term inventory correction that our customers are experiencing to persist. However, we are confident that the very strong datacom performance we saw in the fourth quarter will continue to largely offset these inventory-related headwinds in our fiscal first quarter.
Simply put, for now, Fabrinet's inventory correction continues to put a ceiling on its revenue growth rates. Moreover, it's difficult to make the case that, in the very near term, Fabrinet's comparables will ease up.
Essentially, investors have to come to terms with that for fiscal 2024, perhaps the most that investors can wish for is Fabrinet's growth rates to deliver mid-single-digit growth rates, however, that's not where this story ends.
Profitability Profile: Mixed Bag
The bad news is that Fabrinet's Q1 2024 points to around $1.90 EPS, which is down nearly 4% y/y. The good news, if Fabrinet continues on this path in fiscal 2024, it looks very much attainable for Fabrinet to deliver around $8 of EPS.
This would imply that the stock is priced at around 22x forward EPS. This is not the cheapest valuation out there, for a business with essentially no top line growth.
On the other hand, we have to keep in mind that Fabrinet practically has no debt on its balance sheet and more than 7% of its market cap is made up of cash. This strong balance sheet not only provides the business with a margin of safety but also allows management to repurchase shares from time to time.
Indeed, together with its Q4 2023 results, Fabrinet announced that it's expanding its share repurchase program by close to $50 million to approximately $150 million remaining.
The Bottom Line
In my evaluation of Fabrinet, I find that while the company faces certain challenges, particularly in terms of stagnant overall growth, its datacom business segment holds strong promise for the future.
However, the stock's valuation at 22 times forward earnings does not categorize it as a cheap investment.
On a more positive note, Fabrinet boasts a robust balance sheet with virtually no debt and a significant cash balance, offering a level of financial security, while enabling share repurchases.
With an outlook that points toward achieving around $8 of earnings per share in fiscal 2024, the forward P/E ratio may not be the most attractive, but it does have its merits. My stance remains cautiously optimistic.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira is an energy specialist whose primary focus is capitalizing on “the Great Energy Transition” - the confluence of decarbonization, digitalization with AI, and deglobalization - to achieve greater investment returns. Through his 9+ years analyzing countless companies, Michael has accumulated outstanding professional experience in the energy sector and a following of over 40K on Seeking Alpha.Michael is the leader of the investing group Deep Value Returns. Features of the group include: Insights through his concentrated portfolio of value stocks, timely updates on stock picks, a weekly webinar for live advice, and "hand-holding" as-needed for new and experienced investors alike. Deep Value Returns also has an active, vibrant, and kind community easily accessible via chat. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments