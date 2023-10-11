hohl

Investment Thesis: I take the view that Deutsche Post could see upside from here, but remain cautious as to the performance of Global Forwarding going forward.

In a previous article back in April, I made the argument that Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DHLGY) has the potential to see further upside going forward, on the basis of strong free cash flow growth as well as a potential recovery in volume growth across the spring and summer months.

Since then, the stock has descended to a price of $41.35 at the time of writing:

The purpose of this article is to assess whether Deutsche Post has the ability to see continued growth from here taking recent performance into consideration.

Performance

When looking at the most recent earnings results for Deutsche Post, we can see that both the Express and Global Forwarding, Freight segments saw significant drops in EBIT on a percentage basis - at 18% and 47% respectively. We can see that these two segments are also Deutsche Post's largest by EBIT.

Additionally, when we look at the longer-term EBIT trends for both DHL Express and DHL Global Forwarding, Freight - we can see that EBIT for the first two quarters of 2023 is down significantly on the same quarter in the previous year.

DHL Express

This is especially the case across DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, where we have seen EBIT drop by almost half in Q2 2023 as compared to the previous year.

DHL Global Forwarding, Freight

Moreover, when we take a look at revenue by business unit on a half-year basis, we can see that of the two, Global Forwarding saw the largest drop - from €12.6 billion in H1 2022 to €7.5 billion in H1 2023.

Deutsche Post argues that the drop we have been seeing in Global Forwarding has been expected, due to both lower volumes and normalizing freight rates. Particularly, Global Forwarding saw a drop of 15.9% in air freight volumes in the first half of 2023, which was particularly notable on trade lanes from China to both Europe and the United States.

China has seen a strong drop in parcel volumes over the last year, and this is reportedly expected to curb global growth until 2028. In this regard, the pressure on growth that we have been seeing for Global Forwarding could become a longer-term trend.

Moreover, freight shipments have seen a decline more generally on the basis of destocking as well as lower real retail sales. While this is broadly due to macroeconomic factors, the drop in growth from China stands to place longer-term pressure on growth in the Global Forwarding segment.

With regards to short-term liquidity, we can see that the quick ratio of Deutsche Post (calculated as total current assets less inventories all over current liabilities) has decreased slightly over the past six-month period to slightly below 1.

Dec 2022 Jun 2023 Total current assets 22159 19204 Inventories 927 1038 Current provisions and liabilities 22422 20494 Current provisions 1159 1172 Current liabilities (current provisions and liabilities less current provisions) 21263 19322 Quick ratio 1.00 0.94 Click to enlarge

However, a ratio near 1 is still impressive, particularly taking into account the strong downward pressure we have seen in Global Forwarding EBIT. In this regard, Deutsche Post is still largely able to meet its current liabilities using existing liquid assets.

My Perspective

As regards my take on the above results and the implications for the growth trajectory of the stock going forward, a significant determinant of the degree to which the stock will recover depends on the extent to which we can see earnings rebound across the Global Forwarding segment.

While lower growth from China could become a longer-term concern, there could be scope to see a rebound if the overall macroeconomic situation improves and we see a rebound in retail sales as well as a decrease in the rate of destocking globally.

In spite of a decrease in free cash flow in the most recent quarter, we can see that free cash flow is up on the whole from that of H1 2022 - indicating that Deutsche Post has the capacity to withstand downward pressure on earnings in the Global Forwarding segment.

In this regard, there could still be scope for upside if performance across the Express segment remains strong and this is sufficient to reinvigorate earnings growth once again. However, when looking at the earnings trajectory for Deutsche Post - we can see that earnings per share has descended significantly from the high seen in 2022 - and the P/E ratio has been rising accordingly.

From this standpoint, I take the view that while Deutsche Post is still potentially trading at good value given the P/E ratio still remains low on a five-year timescale - we will need to see significant growth across the Express segment going forward to compensate for the downward trajectory we have been seeing across Global Forwarding.

Conclusion

To conclude, Deutsche Post has continued to see growth in free cash flow on the whole and its balance sheet remains healthy in spite of downward earnings pressure across the Global Forwarding segment. I continue to take a bullish view on the stock, but will be closely watching to see if the Express segment can compensate for weakness across Global Forwarding - as this is likely to be necessary in order to spur further earnings growth on the whole.

