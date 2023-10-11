da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) is a decade-old ETF that focuses on 32 Chinese companies whose business model is centered around the internet, or internet-based technology. Put another way, these companies essentially render the type of services that one would normally associate with the likes of Google, Amazon, Zillow, eBay, Meta, etc.

We like the convalescing story here (more on that later), but as a structure, we have to admit that KWEB isn't too well-positioned vs other popular alternatives. To elaborate on this, let's measure KWEB against the flagship Chinese ETF with the largest AUM- the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI). Gaining access to KWEB doesn't come cheap, with an expense ratio that is 11bps higher than MCHI. KWEB also does not offer the stability that MCHI offers (only 8% of its holdings are churned every year), and the enormity of the annual churn could reflect poorly from a tax angle. KWEB is also a lot more top-heavy and suffers from concentration effects which is certainly not ideal. One also does not have the benefit of a compensatory yield which can be very useful in providing a cushioning effect during drawdowns.

Seeking Alpha

Also do consider that KWEB is innately just a riskier portfolio to pursue as its volatility quotient is over 800 bps higher than MCHI.

YCharts

Things Are Looking Up

In recent years, these Chinese internet stocks have received a battering mainly on account of regulatory crackdowns, but it looks like since the onset of H2-23, there's been a shift in the draconian stance. Besides, even with all the negative press and regulatory encumbrances floating around, these Chinese internet stocks deserve some credit, as they did reasonably well to grow their business roughly on par with their US counterparts, who didn't have to deal with the same challenges.

Kraneshares

Looking ahead, it looks like the government is back to creating a more enabling environment for these tech players, with recent reports suggesting that regulations on the AI front will be curtailed. Some of these internet stocks such as Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu, etc. appear to have picked up the baton and are deepening their impetus in this field. They have reportedly spent close to $5bn in procuring GPU chips from abroad that will be leveraged to develop homegrown large language models, which could eventually end up transforming the online shopping experience across China.

Note that, whilst they are doubling down on productive areas such as generative AI, they are also doing well to trim the cost base. A recent survey showed that 6 out of the 10 Chinese internet companies have slashed their workforce by 8-10% YoY; this sets them up nicely to facilitate decent operating leverage in the periods ahead.

Then, when it comes to their core business of online shopping you'd be encouraged to note that this segment is on the mend, with reports suggesting that it has been growing at 7-8% over the last two months, a much faster pace than the 2.5%-4.6% levels seen across the entire retail sector over the past two months.

There's certainly scope for the run rate to pick up as Fitch Ratings now estimates that Chinese online sales growth for the whole year would likely come in at an impressive high single-digit to low-teens threshold, faster than the high single-digit pace expected for the overall retail sector. All in all, do consider that after a relatively flat year in 2022, H1-23 has already witnessed a healthy spurt (5% YTD) in the number of online shoppers.

Statista

Closing Thoughts- Valuation and Technical Considerations

Given that you're essentially dabbling with high-growth stocks, one shouldn't expect KWEB's valuations to be too cheap, but we'd urge investors to consider the degree of implicit earnings growth on offer. Currently, as implied in the image below, KWEB as a whole is priced at a forward P/E of close to 15x which would represent a 23% premium over the corresponding diversified portfolio of emerging market Asian stocks.

Kraneshares

However, pay attention to the top 10 stocks of KWEB in particular, as these names account for an inordinate share of the portfolio (~62%) and will play a massive role in driving KWEB's performance. The image below highlights the drastic swing in the current P/E and the forward P/E (which is based on the 12-month forward earnings) and suggests that earnings growth one year out could expand by roughly 3.7x YoY (we've used the September month closing price to procure the implied earnings growth between the two years). Even if you want to play down the impact of the low base year effect and consider the long-term earnings profile, Morningstar data shows that KWEB's holdings will likely deliver 13% growth, over 300bps higher than what emerging markets Asia could deliver.

Kraneshares

Then, the image below also highlights how KWEB may likely benefit from some rotation interest from those fishing for suitable opportunities within emerging markets in Asia. Currently, the relative strength ratio of KWEB and EEMA is roughly one-third off the mid-point of its long-term range, and this could mean-revert over time.

Stockcharts

Finally, if we switch our attention to KWEB's own price imprints, we can see that it is currently going through a long bout of volatility contraction after a strong wave of selling which had kickstarted back in February. Volatility contraction is further validated in the much lower readings seen in the ATR indicator at the bottom of the chart.

Investing

Nonetheless, from February 2021 until October last year, we saw a series of lower lows (LLs), and lower highs (LHs) in the price action, validating the presence of a strong downtrend. This pattern of LLs and LHs came to an end in June this year, with KWEB failing to retest the $17 lows even as we've seen a flattening out of the price action. This speaks to some degree of stabilization in the KWEB counter and provides some degree of confidence for those contemplating a long position.