Bank of America Stock At Risk For A Bigger Drop

Oct. 11, 2023 12:21 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)9 Comments
Mott Capital Management profile picture
Mott Capital Management
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bank of America's stock has fallen and a trader has made a large bet that the drop will continue.
  • The bank's earnings and revenues forecast have worsened, with sales and earnings expected to decline.
  • Rising Treasury rates and loan loss provision concerns are contributing to the bearish outlook for the stock.
Bank Of America"s Earning Exceed Analysts" Expectations

Brandon Bell

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) stock has fallen sharply in recent months, and now a trader has made a big bet that the drop isn't over. On Oct. 9, the open interest for a Bank of America put option increased dramatically, suggesting

This article was written by

Mott Capital Management profile picture
Mott Capital Management
35.79K Followers

Mott Capital, aka Michael Kramer, is a former buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager with 30 years of experience tracking market fundamentals. He focuses on long-only macro themes and studies trends and unusual options activities to identify long-term thematic growth opportunities.

He leads the investing group Reading The Markets where he helps members better understand what is driving trading and where the market is likely heading, both short and long-term. Features of the investing group include: daily written commentary and videos analyzing the driving factors behind price action, general macro trend education to help members make well-informed decisions based on market conditions, interest rates, currency movements and how they all interact, chat for questions and community dialogue, and regular Zoom videos sessions to discuss current ideas and answer questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance L.P. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

R
Rhoda711
Today, 1:25 PM
Premium
Comments (3.3K)
How many low interest bonds is BAC holding?
a
alexco
Today, 1:18 PM
Comments (1)
I'd appreciate if you can help me understand this: "$15 puts rose by 122,420 contracts on Oct. 9. The data shows the puts traded on the ASK for $0.27 per contract." - wouldn't that amount to £33,053 ($0.27 per contract x 1224420 contracts) rather than $3.3million?
D
DoubleD59
Today, 1:28 PM
Premium
Comments (432)
@alexco ,
.27 per contract means $27.
$27 per x 122420 contracts.
b
billyb1980
Today, 12:58 PM
Comments (3.39K)
CEO recently came out forecasting a soft landing and telling everyone consumers spending are increasing even if slower rates. Also confirmed account balances are up. All these just weeks prior to earnings being released, does he know something we don't? Is he looking at the real numbers or these market forecasters? 😉
T
Trade em fast
Today, 12:55 PM
Premium
Comments (155)
Do u consider at 8x earnings with their HTM bond portfolio rolling off every quarter that a lot of bad news is priced in?
R
Rocksmani_00
Today, 12:52 PM
Premium
Comments (1.21K)
Given its oversold, why not we play it with puts. I am in
G
Gladiator321
Today, 12:37 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.77K)
Would like to see it head below $24.
Humble Eagles profile picture
Humble Eagles
Today, 12:30 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.02K)
Watch the HTM M2M losses. Weren't they about 109Bn last qtr? Bond prices have dropped a lot, so the updated numbers could be staggering this qtr. We'll see what mgmt says.
B
Bruce Bohannon
Today, 12:29 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.73K)
Traded 3 consecutive days this month driving 52 week lows. STO 10/20 24.50 Puts this AM for .12 Would be a happy short term owner to pick shares at net 24.38 Thanks for the work here.
