Johnson & Johnson: A Conservative High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat Buy

Oct. 16, 2023 7:05 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)14 Comments
Dividend Sensei
Summary

  • Johnson & Johnson is a defensive pick with a renewed focus on its pharmaceutical and medtech segments.
  • The recent selloff in the stock has brought its valuation down to undervalued levels.
  • Johnson & Johnson offers a safe 3.0% dividend yield and can provide peace of mind in challenging market conditions.
  • This is the ultimate Ultra SWAN for any recession courtesy of its AAA credit rating, recession-resistant business model, 60-year dividend growth streak, and a super low 15% volatility, lower than almost any individual company (and the S&P 500).
  • Johnson & Johnson is growing around 5% and yields a very safe 3%, so long-term returns of 8% are reasonable to expect. However, a modest 15% discount means that for the next few years, you could beat the S&P but with lower volatility and almost twice the much safer yield.
Cash is king, economic treasure and financial successful retirement conceptual idea with gold metal crown on pile of 100 dollar bills isolated on white background

Moussa81

This article was co-produced with Kody Kester of Kody's Dividends.

Achieving your financial goals doesn't require a genius IQ, but you need the emotional stability to stand by said strategy in tough times.

Johnson & Johnson (

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own JNJ via ETFs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (14)

JRock60
Today, 8:48 AM
JNJ 3% High Yld ???????
PITX3
Today, 8:45 AM
$AUPH would be a nice bolt-on for $JNJ
Detroit Bad Boy
Today, 8:09 AM
Adam-You recently wrote-up KO too. What is a better idea, at current prices, JNJ or KO?

Thanks!
Detroit Bad Boy
Today, 8:07 AM
No brainer at current price
Kody's Dividends
Today, 8:45 AM
@Detroit Bad Boy Indeed. Thanks for the comment.
wam350
Today, 7:56 AM
Long JNJ with no intent to sale during this lifetime.
Kody's Dividends
Today, 8:46 AM
@wam350 Likewise. It's great to hear from a fellow JNJ shareholder. Thanks for commenting.
Valuestocks007
Today, 7:43 AM
Thank you for the reminder to add to my position in this one.. Long JNJ for well over a decade dripping and going to be adding this week!
Kody's Dividends
Today, 8:47 AM
@Valuestocks007 Our pleasure. Congrats on your long-term ownership of JNJ and thanks for the comment.
Money 29
Today, 7:35 AM
Best of breed and dividend king JNJ, down 11%, YTD, fair valuation. Great company for a long term portfolio, keep compounding the dividends.
Kody's Dividends
Today, 8:47 AM
@Money 29 I couldn't agree more. Thanks for sharing.
Steady Income
Today, 7:35 AM
JNJ at $105.35 is an original component of my IRA and is its second largest holding next to ED at $65.00 and after PG at $80.90.
Valuestocks007
Today, 7:44 AM
@Steady Income 3 pretty good companies!
Kody's Dividends
Today, 8:49 AM
@Steady Income Completely agree with @Valuestocks007. Those are 3 wonderful businesses. Thanks for commenting.
