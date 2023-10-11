Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Heartland Express Looks Undervalued, But The Trucking Cycle Has Struggled To Find A Bottom In 2023

Oct. 11, 2023 12:28 PM ETHeartland Express, Inc. (HTLD)KNX, WERN
Stephen Simpson
Summary

  • Truckload carriers have had to deal with a protracted downturn throughout 2023, with stubborn excess capacity leading to mid-teens declines in spot rates and inflation chewing into profits.
  • Heartland Express has seen its operating ratios return back to the 90%'s as demand has been soft, leading to more deadhead miles, and higher expenses that can't be offset with pricing.
  • There's evidence that capacity is finally leaving the market and that the significant 2023 inventory correction cycle may be over, but a recovery in 2024 could be capped by pricing.
  • Heartland shares look undervalued on the eventual recovery in the truckload cycle but "eventual" can take longer than investors expect and another round of estimate cuts is possible.

Bright colorful big rigs semi trucks with semi trailers standing in the row on truck stop parking lot at early morning

vitpho

One of the challenges of investing in cyclical companies is that no two cycles are ever the same and that creates a lot of modeling challenges. In the truckload (or TL) part of the trucking industry, for instance, capacity has been slower to

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

