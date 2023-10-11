Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Update On GenesisCare's Chapter 11 Filing's Impact On Community Healthcare Trust

Old Time REITster profile picture
Old Time REITster
927 Followers

Summary

  • Community Healthcare Trust's third largest tenant, GenesisCare, filed for bankruptcy, putting approximately 8.0% of CHCT's FFO at risk.
  • The research analysts following the stock showed a lack of familiarity with the intricacies of lease rejections in Chapter 11 filings during the quarterly earnings call.
  • GenesisCare has already rejected two leases with CHCT, indicating potential further lease rejections and negotiations with new tenants.

Close up of bankruptcy petition

courtneyk

On June 1st Community Healthcare Trust’s (NYSE:CHCT) third largest tenant filed for bankruptcy. Since there was no announcement on the filing from the company, I wrote an article titled Community Healthcare Trust's Third Largest Tenant Declares

This article was written by

Old Time REITster profile picture
Old Time REITster
927 Followers
A retired scholar who studies both the real estate and the public markets seeking long and short opportunities in poorly followed securities

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of CHCT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.