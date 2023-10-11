Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We're initiating Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) with a hold rating. While we expect signs of recovery in the PC market into 2024, we're less optimistic about Dell's A.I. server growth tailwinds; we see outperformance moderating in the back end of the year.

We're constructive on Dell's PC share gain in 2024, as we expect the PC market to recover next year regardless of whether the recession plays out or not; we're estimating the 2024 PC total addressable market, or TAM, to increase between 5-8% Y/Y. We see the company's Client Solutions Group, which accounts for ~56% of total sales, experience QoQ growth towards 2HCY24.

We're less optimistic, however, about Dell's exposure to A.I. tailwinds that drove the stock to new heights after management comments regarding the $2B A.I. server backlog. Dell's Infrastructure Solutions Group accounts for ~37% of total sales, comprised of servers and networking sales and storage sales, with more weight on the former. We remain unconvinced about Dell's strong A.I. server backlog, and the reason is a fundamental mismatch in the logic.

Let's outline the issue: A.I. cannot be deployed with a few servers; instead, it'll need 10k, 20k, and 30k A.I. servers, which can only be achieved with cloud hyperscalers with economies of scale, which Dell lacks. We think the winners here will be semi companies that can spend big on capex, which brings it down to three players: Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Intel (INTC), and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF). We think Dell is missing the scale allowing it to experience the tailwinds management's comments imply. Hence, while we see the server market recovering in 2024, we don't expect Dell to experience significant A.I. tailwinds next year.

We believe the stock ran up on expectations of A.I. growth exposure that will fail to materialize, coupled with Broadcom's (AVGO) $69B acquisition of VMware in late August. The stock rallied 69% over the past six months, outperforming the S&P 500 by nearly 63%. We now expect outperformance to continue to moderate and recommend investors stay on the sidelines for the near-term.

The following charts outline Dell's stock performance over the past six months against the S&P 500 (SPY).

Positives don't outweigh negatives yet

The PC market recovery is the strongest data point looking to 2024, in our opinion. We're already seeing the rebound begin; yesterday's IDC quarterly global PC shipment report showed a slowdown in Y/Y decline for the top five PC vendors in Q3 2023 versus Q2 2023. We see demand tailwinds for Dell's share gain, but don't think this will offset near-term headwinds for the company's anticipated exposure to A.I. server growth.

The following chart outlines PC shipments worldwide for Q3 2023.

In contrast, the following table outlines IDC's PC shipments for the prior quarter, Q2 2023.

Our hold rating is based on our belief that while the PC market share is there, it won't be enough to offset the lackluster A.I. server exposure. Management expects revenue to grow at a compounded annual rate of 3% to 4% over the long term, which disappointed investors; we think the company is using the backlog to make up for the inability to revise its forecast for FY24. We believe Dell lacks the scale to participate substantially in the A.I. server market in 2024. Without scale, the ROI or return on investment in the A.I. space will be poor and won't drive financial outperformance. We don't see a favorable risk-reward profile for DELL stock in the near term.

Valuation

The stock is trading well below the peer group average on all metrics. On a P/E basis, the stock is trading at 10.4x C2023 EPS $6.44 compared to the peer group average of 22.9x. The stock is trading at 0.7x EV/C2023 Sales versus the peer group average of 4.1x. We recommend investors against buying Dell Technologies Inc. stock on weakness, as we see outperformance moderating into 1H24.

The following chart outlines Dell's valuation against the peer group average.

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street doesn't share our bearish sentiment on the stock. Of the 18 analysts covering the stock, 13 are buy-rated, four are hold-rated, and the remaining are sell-rated. We think Wall Street is too optimistic about Dell's A.I. server backlog and A.I. tailwinds. The stock is currently priced at $67 per share. The median sell-side price target is $79, while the mean is $74, with a potential 10-18% upside.

The following charts outline sell-side ratings and price targets for Dell.

What to do with the stock

We're expanding our semi coverage, adding Dell Technologies with a hold rating as we see a less favorable risk-reward profile in the near term. We expect outperformance to moderate in the near term after the recent run higher. While we expect PC share gains in 2024, we think investor expectations in the company's A.I. server growth exposure are misplaced, as Dell lacks the scale to revise up FY estimates to support management's comments. We recommend investors stay on the sidelines regarding Dell Technologies Inc. stock in the near term.

