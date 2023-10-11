Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla Can Deliver More Than Cars

Oct. 11, 2023 12:59 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)1 Comment
The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
347 Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. valuation potential is explored through various scenarios, including analyst expectations and ambitious projections.
  • The analysis reveals that Tesla's current stock price of $260.5 aligns closely with an average fair value of $251.5, implying fair valuation.
  • Future projections suggest a promising fair price of $473.5, with an annual return potential of 16%, showcasing Tesla's dynamic nature.
  • The first scenario, featuring a 30% revenue growth rate, hints at the possibility of an annual return as high as 22%, highlighting Tesla's growth potential.
  • While Tesla presents enticing investment opportunities, it is not without risks, including economic downturns and the potential impact of leadership changes, adding complexity to its investment landscape.

Defamation Lawsuit Against Tesla CEO Elon Musk Over Calling British Rescue Diver ""Pedo Guy" And Rapist Begins In Los Angeles

Apu Gomes/Getty Images News

Thesis

In the complex landscape of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) valuation, a thorough exploration of various scenarios reveals intriguing prospects for investors. As we calculate an average fair value of $251.5, closely mirroring the current stock price of $260.5, it suggests

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
347 Followers
I have been investing since the age of 16, initially starting with factoring, which is a fixed income instrument. Although I am relatively new to stocks, I have gained 12 months of experience in this area. Additionally, I am currently pursuing my first semester of a Bachelor's degree in Economics.My investment strategy mainly revolves around the medium to long term. I prefer to seek out stocks with strong growth potential or those that offer good dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

d
darabospal
Today, 1:30 PM
Premium
Comments (3)
FSD, robotaxi?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.