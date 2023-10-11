imaginima

Overview

Despite the ongoing economic uncertainties and price drop of the banking sector as a whole, Ally embraces a conservative approach while maintaining strong profitability that I believe will lead to a higher stock price as the market stabilizes over time.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) has an interesting history as it only recently emerged as an independent consumer bank less than 15 years ago. Ally has operated as a consumer bank, adopting a branchless, online-only model that allows it to offer depositors higher interest rates than traditional legacy banks like Bank of America (BAC). Ally is also in different branches of lending as they offer services within the auto, home, and insurance space alongside your traditional banking needs.

Ally's baseline advantage comes from their lower overhead costs of being an "online-only" bank. The bank has consistently grown its depositor base for 57 consecutive quarters, boasting 2.9 million total depositors as of Q2 2023. Impressively, 92% of its deposits are insured, indicating a minimal risk of a bank run compared to institutions that faced challenges this spring. These are just some of the reasons that ALLY gets a buy rating.

Ally Investor Presentation

Dividend Supported By Lending Cash Flow

ALLY pays a decent up front starting dividend yield of over 4% and has an attractive dividend payout ratio of only 30%. They've recently declared a dividend of $0.30 per share. ALLY's 5-year dividend growth rate sits at an average of 17% and they have increased their dividend for 6 consecutive years now.

Data by YCharts

The current dividend yield sits near the all-time highs and I believe that this makes an attractive entry point to collect income while awaiting the price recovery. I have no concern of the stability of the dividend as cash flow remains strong.

This net interest margin expansion is expected to gain speed when benchmark rates eventually start to decrease. Moreover, the yield on the retail auto portfolio is anticipated to reach 9% by the fourth quarter of 2023. This is driven by recently originated yields exceeding 10%, which are replacing older vintages over the medium-term. As a result, the portfolio's yield is forecasted to surpass 9% in 2024.

Ally Investor Presentation

Ally maintains a presence in the automotive lending sector, owing to its historical connection as General Motors' (GM) financing arm. It maintains enduring relationships with thousands of automotive dealers across the United States, who provide Ally with consumer loans in need of financing. In 2023, auto related revenue is expected to make up 60% of ALLY's revenue.

ALLY's distinct dealer value proposition, coupled with the reduced participation of its competitors, has enabled them to implement strategic pricing and underwriting measures. This presents an opening to boost originations within the highest credit quality segment, thereby enhancing risk-adjusted returns.

Now that the banking fiasco is mostly over and the worst of the pandemic has past, we can assess that ALLY has a healthy balance sheet and has seen a healthy growth in net income and cash from operations. Both cash from operations as well as net income are above pre-pandemic levels now.

Data by YCharts

Younger Customers Prefer Online-Only

Ally's strategy for attracting new depositors is that they offer higher interest rates, superior customer support, and lower fees compared to legacy banks. They do this while being an "online-only" branch so they have optimized their apps and user interface to make all processes as easy and smooth as possible. This approach remains profitable due to the bank's cost advantages and the absence of physical branches. Individuals who require branch access may not opt for Ally, but there is a significant and growing segment of the population that doesn't rely on physical bank locations.

This is especially true for the younger population that prefers banking from their mobile device. We can take a look at the numbers for more confirmation that there are a large amount of people that do not require a physical location. I have personally banked with Ally since 2018 and have not had the need for a physical location.

ALLY Investor Presentation

ALLY has almost 3 million deposit customers with 57 consecutive quarters of customer growth. In addition, ALLY has also had 14 consecutive years of retail deposit growth and roughly 70% of their customers are from the millennial or younger generation of the population.

Earnings

Ally reported an impressive performance in the second quarter, with an adjusted EPS of $0.96 from $2.1 billion in revenues. However, their net interest margin of 3.4% has been on a declining trend due to the repricing of Ally's deposit base alongside changing interest rates. However, Ally is making significant strides in raising rates on consumer and commercial loans to counter this trend.

When interest rates eventually start declining again, ALLY is poised for substantial margin expansion as reinforced in their latest earnings call.

While elevated and increasing interest rates are a headwind, we expect most of the tightening cycle is behind us and have positioned the balance sheet for margin and earnings growth over the medium term and remain confident in our ability to continue to execute and drive long-term profitability. - Bradley Brown, Corporate Treasurer

Revenue Diversity

Ally is actively diversifying its sources of income through several strategic initiatives. The company's insurance segment has been performing impressively, with premium revenues reaching $300 million, marking a notable 14% year-over-year increase. This underscores the company's ability to capture continued growth opportunities outside traditional banking services.

In addition, Ally has expanded its financial services to over 1 million credit card holders, representing a promising avenue for long-term growth. The credit card business provides not only revenue but also a deeper and more enduring relationship with customers.

Ally Investor Presentation

One of Ally's standout assets is its web-based auction platform, SmartAuction, which facilitates dealer-to-dealer transactions. This platform not only generates fee revenue for Ally but also provides valuable data and analytics. Despite a reduction in overall industry activity, SmartAuction is projected to achieve significant growth, with revenue expected to increase by more than 60% compared to 2019, and unit volume rising by over 50% year-over-year.

One distinctive feature of Ally's approach is its flexibility in handling loan applications. When loan applicants do not meet Ally's underwriting criteria, the company directs these applications to partner institutions. This approach allows Ally to collect fees without taking on the associated credit risk. This highlights Ally's expertise in risk management while still strategically capturing some revenue here.

Ally Investor Presentation

Lastly, Ally's liquidity position is equally noteworthy, with a total available liquidity of $40 billion. This substantial cushion of liquidity is reassuring and helps Ally distinguish itself from less well-managed competitors who may have encountered liquidity challenges earlier in the year when banks were in trouble.

Conclusion

Ally Financial stands out in the banking sector, even amidst ongoing economic uncertainties and industry-wide price fluctuations. Ally's conservative approach, coupled with its consistently robust profitability, positions it for future stock price growth as the market stabilizes.

Despite fluctuations in net interest margin, Ally anticipates expansion, especially when benchmark rates start to decrease. The retail auto portfolio's yield is also expected to reach 9% by Q4 2023, driven by newly originated loans with yields exceeding 10%.

Ally actively diversifies its income sources, notably through its insurance segment, which showed a 14% year-over-year premium revenue increase. The credit card business has also expanded, offering both revenue and deeper customer relationships. Ally's flexible approach in handling loan applications, including routing those that don't meet their criteria to partner institutions, reflects their expertise in risk management while still capturing revenue opportunities.

Finally, Ally's significant liquidity position, amounting to $40 billion, is reassuring, setting them apart from less well-managed competitors that faced liquidity challenges earlier in the year. All these factors together make Ally a robust and dependable player in the banking sector with a promising future.