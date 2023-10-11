Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Beyond The Noise: The Bull Case For Shift4 Payments

Oct. 11, 2023 1:37 PM ETShift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR)
Faizan Muhammad profile picture
Faizan Muhammad
266 Followers

Summary

  • Shift4 Payments is an undervalued opportunity in the payments processing space with a strong growth history and robust business model.
  • The company has strong network effects and offers an end-to-end solution through its integrated software and payments platform.
  • Despite concerns raised by short-sellers, Shift4's momentum, upside prospects, and reasonable valuation make it an appealing investment for long-term investors.

Hands of woman using laptop for online shopping

Neustockimages

Investment Thesis

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) represents an undervalued opportunity in the payments processing space with an impressive history of growth and a robust business model. While short-sellers have raised concerns about debt and alleged accounting practices, I believe Shift4

This article was written by

Faizan Muhammad profile picture
Faizan Muhammad
266 Followers
Investment horizon: 3-5 years minimum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.