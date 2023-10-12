Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coke: It's The Best Time In 3 Years To Buy Buffett's Favorite Aristocrat

Oct. 12, 2023 7:20 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)
Summary

  • The Coca-Cola Company stock has fallen almost 20%, presenting a rare buying opportunity with its lowest P/E in 3 years.
  • Despite concerns about weight loss drugs impacting soda demand, Coke's volumes are expected to grow steadily, driven by emerging market per capita consumption growth.
  • Coke offers a safe dividend yield of 3.4% and has a strong growth outlook, particularly in developing markets and rapidly growing non-soda products.
  • Long-term 6.2% growth is now expected, and combined with the best valuation in 3 years, you can match the market's returns for the next decade owning this A+ rated 61-year dividend streak legend.
  • Coke is arguably Warren Buffett's favorite aristocrat. He drinks 5 cans of Cherry Coke per day, and over the last 40 years, has spent almost $100,000 drinking7,000 gallons of Coke.
Living happily ever after out on a lake

gradyreese

It's raining blue-chip bargains, with stocks in general selling off a bit and some world-beaters taking a bigger tumble.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) falling almost 20% is pretty rare. In fact, the recent decline hit an intra-day low so

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own KO via ETFs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Thanks for a great update! I added some shares on Monday and Tuesday this week. I agree over time I think KO will do just ok.. unless some of these growth businesses really grow.. like Coffee and some of the Alcohol partnerships. It will be interesting to watch and collect dividends while we wait!
