California Resources: A Counterintuitive Play In A State Planning To Eliminate Fossil Fuels

Summary

  • California Resources operates in an environment of limited new drilling due to regulatory and permitting challenges, forcing it to return money to shareholders and diversify its portfolio.
  • CRC owns valuable land in California and has drilling expertise, which could potentially boost its value through royalty securitizations and deep geothermal energy projects.
  • The company is managing its oil and gas assets for cash flow, and developing carbon capture initiatives and renewable-driven electrical generating programs to meet California's climate goals.

Im primarily a writer -- see eugenelinden.com -- but I also have had a separate career in finance. I served for fifteen years as Chef Investment Strategist for Bennett Management, a family of distress hedge funds, and I have also served as a director of several private and public companies. Over the years my writings have ventured into finance. I wrote early articles about distress investing for TIME and Fortune, as well as essays for TIME on market volatility and game theory. I co-wrote with Leon Levy, his book, The Mind of Wall Street.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

b
beersnbeaches
Today, 3:11 PM
Investing Group
Comments (524)
Good piece on the E&P side, however zero mention of CarbonTerra Vault is a huge miss. The JV with Brookfield is worth $2Bn, $1B to CRC. Also the 92 contiguous acres along Huntington Beach they are looking to monetize is worth between $500-850M
John Silcox profile picture
John Silcox
Today, 2:56 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.5K)
This is a well written article with a solid analysis, much better than most of the fluff on this site.

Maybe I missed it, but one thing I would point out is that CRC's current cash flow is constrained by some really onerous hedges that they had to take on when they emerged from bankruptcy to ensure they'd be able to pay back their lenders.

The bulk of those expire at the end of this year, and the remaining ones are new hedges any oil company might take on to smooth out expected cash flow. If Brent stays anywhere in at least the $70 to $80 range at a minimum, their cash flow will dramatically increase versus the last couple of years from those expiring hedges.

I'd also mention that CRC's plan is to spinoff the Carbon TerraVault project as a separate company sooner rather than later.
