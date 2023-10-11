Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NioCorp: Time To Short This Overvalued Stock

Oct. 11, 2023 2:16 PM ETNioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB), NB:CA
Real Investments profile picture
Real Investments
1.54K Followers

Summary

  • Niobium is a highly valued metal with growing demand, but investing in it is difficult due to limited options.
  • NioCorp, a Canadian mining company, is developing the Elk Creek niobium project in Nebraska, but it may not be profitable for the next 3 years.
  • The current supply of niobium is expected to meet demand, and additional supplies could reduce the profitability of niobium miners.

Niobium periodic table element, mining, science, nature, innovation

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

Preamble

Rare earth elements are in the news these days for their wondrous chemical properties. They have the kind of names any marketing department within a top tier pharmaceutical company would be proud of. For instance, dysprosium sounds for

This article was written by

Real Investments profile picture
Real Investments
1.54K Followers
I have been an active trader for more years than I can remember, During that time I have gained experience in investing in just about everything; commodities, stocks, options, and an occasional flutter with futures contracts. Fortunately, I have had some success, which has enabled me to retire from the 9 – 5.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of NB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.