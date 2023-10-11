Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
On Growing Federal Debt And Potential For Nuclear War

Oct. 11, 2023 2:44 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, COMP.IND, INDU9 Comments
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Noted investor Paul Tudor Jones was on CNBC this week and is predicting a bleak future for the economy and stocks heading into 2024.
  • The famed billionaire money manager highlighted two major concerns he has on the current market. The first was around the fast-rising national debt.
  • The second was due to the emerging conflict in Israel, something that he can't take nuclear war off the table around as escalation potential is unknown at the moment.
  • We dive into both issues and their potential impacts on investors in the paragraphs below.
Nuclear Bomb Explosion - Mushroom Cloud

RomoloTavani

An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.” ― Mahatma Gandhi.

Famed money manager Paul Tudor Jones appeared on CNBC on Tuesday. The well-known billionaire investor, who first made his bones predicting and profiting from the

Comments (9)

jhod58 profile picture
jhod58
Today, 3:17 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.29K)
Not even Congress understands the threat of the national debt. We are being "represented" by inferiors and traits traitors.
k
kevinconnolly
Today, 3:09 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.15K)
Senior Bret, let me add that Paul Tudor Jones is living off his call on Japan crashing in 1991? for the last three decades. His track record ain't so stellar and I think he is more known on the Street for his charity with the Robin Hood Organization!!
A
Algom
Today, 3:08 PM
Investing Group
Comments (200)
Very dramatic title to the article. Of course the conciliation of a nuclear war is that it would make the national debt (and everything else) irrelevant.
g
globalmacro
Today, 3:08 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.12K)
LOL.

He also said to buy Bitcoin.

Your silence on this is very telling.
k
kevinconnolly
Today, 3:05 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.15K)
Senior Bret, always enjoy your articles (and your take) on Seeking Alpha but let's not get too jumpy with a nuclear war. Slow it down Senior------you are getting way too jumpy!!
O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 3:09 PM
Comments (1.34K)
@kevinconnolly Cut him some slack. His short position is getting hammered.
j
johnberchick
Today, 3:02 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.82K)
We’ve been worrying about these things to various degrees since I’ve been born. Never a good reason to bet against the market. It’s going to be something else if it’s going to be anything.
D
DigiNomad
Today, 3:00 PM
Premium
Comments (2)
What expiration and strikes are you using for your bear put spreads?
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Today, 3:17 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (24.3K)
@DigiNomad I am in the June and September strikes initiated in June and July with first strike of pair just over 15% below where the S&P 500 was trading at the time.
