Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ally Financial Is Facing More Headwinds Than Just The Fed

Oct. 11, 2023 2:36 PM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)1 Comment
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
3.08K Followers

Summary

  • Ally Financial's business is banking and auto lending, and in this article we look ahead to what Q3 may bring.
  • Ally's business model is under pressure from higher interest rates and the use of brokered deposits, which lack the stickiness of traditional retail deposits.
  • The auto lending business is likely to be negatively impacted by the UAW strike and moderating used vehicle prices.

Investors starting to see cracks in crypto yield pools

primeimages

Background

We last wrote about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in March of this year (which you may read here). At the time, we were bearish on the bank-slash-auto lender's stock due to what we saw as

This article was written by

Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
3.08K Followers
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is opinion and for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Factual errors may exist, and while they will be corrected if identified the author is under no obligation to do so. Author Is also under no obligation to update changes of view. The opinion of the author may change at any time and the author is under no obligation to disclose said change. Nothing in this article should be construed as personalized or tailored investment advice. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal, and readers should not utilize anything in our research as a sole decision point for transacting in any security for any reason.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

n
nate00078
Today, 2:51 PM
Comments (539)
In Ally's case, its available-for-sale securities (with a value of $28 billion) yield 2.5%, while its held-to-maturity securities (with a value of roughly $1 billion), yield 2.8%. This is not a great place to be in when the 10-year Treasury yields 4.6% (US10Y). In Q1 23 it was 3.04% and in Q4 22 it was 2.89% for sercurities yield so the gap isn't as big as you are stating.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.