Background

We last wrote about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in March of this year (which you may read here). At the time, we were bearish on the bank-slash-auto lender's stock due to what we saw as issues on the company's balance sheet as well as potential softening of auto purchases due to higher rates, which could set the stage for a negative outlook. Since our last writing, the stock has appreciated by a little more than 12%. Our outlook, however, has not changed. In this article, we'll dive into the current environment that Ally faces and what we expect for the company's upcoming earnings, set for release pre-market on October 18th.

The Big Picture Of Ally Financial

In the broadest terms possible, Ally's business model is such: the company operates a bank which funds the company's auto-loan business. Both of these businesses have come under pressure in 2023, and in the latest quarter in particular.

On the bank side, higher-for-longer interest rate expectations have done no favors for banks with lower-yielding bonds held on their balance sheets.

Company Filings

In Ally's case, its available-for-sale securities (with a value of $28 billion) yield 2.5%, while its held-to-maturity securities (with a value of roughly $1 billion), yield 2.8%. This is not a great place to be in when the 10-year Treasury yields 4.6% (US10Y). It's also not a great place to be when your savings account currently offers 4.25% to depositors.

Ally Bank Savings Rate, Accessed October 11, 2023 (Ally Bank Website)

Ally bulls will argue that the deposit base is sound, and that the spread from the company's auto loans will more than cover the difference between the sub-3% yield assets on the balance sheet and the 4.25% offered to depositors.

However, we point out that Ally has been increasing its use of brokered deposits, which are very different from traditional retail deposits. Consider this snapshot from the company's latest 10Q:

Company Filings

From June 2022 to June 2023, total deposits increased by 10% overall, with retail deposits growing by 6% and brokered deposits growing by 96% in the same time frame.

Brokered deposits are essentially mercenary--it is cash that will flow to whichever institution is paying the highest rate, and thus is lacks the 'stickiness' associated with traditional retail deposits. These particular type of deposits can give investors an unwarranted sense of security in an institution's capital ratios, and they have been a concern for many investors and market observers for some time now.

Let's turn to Ally's auto lending business. While the UAW strike is not likely to have a large impact on Ally's Q3 numbers, it is likely that management will discuss the outlook for Q4 as it relates to commercial wholesale finance receivables, and we think that guidance is likely to be... not good.

Company Filings

In Q2, a combined 62% of Ally's $13 billion wholesale finance business came from Stellantis (STLA) and General Motors (GM). With the auto strike affecting both of these companies, the need for floorplan financing utilization for dealers is almost certain to take a hit as dealers take delivery of fewer and fewer vehicles.

Used vehicle prices have also moderated since peaking in 2021, according to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index.

Manheim

Whether or not these prices will continue to fall is a question of serious debate, and while we won't make a definitive prediction, we think both sides have compelling arguments.

Higher interest rates are making car purchases less affordable. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, 72-month term new auto loans have an average rate of 8.12%, and according to Bankrate, used car market rates are significantly higher.

Bankrate Auto Rates, Accessed October 11, 2023 (Bankrate)

Consumers unwilling to take on double-digit interest rates may pressure used auto prices further downward, even in the face of dwindling new auto supply.

On the other hand, it may be that the UAW strike (depending on how long it goes and how far it spreads throughout the automaker's manufacturing footprint), will cause an increase in used car prices, though we are of the opinion that this will take time to manifest.

Lastly, today's announcement that CEO Jeffrey Brown will leave the company in early 2024 is a strong indicator of strategic inertia at the company for roughly 8-12 months as the company undergoes a search for a new CEO, who will need time to develop a new vision for Ally.

Analysts' Opinion On ALLY Stock

Analysts have also taken a slightly more negative turn on Ally in 2023.

Ally Analyst Rating (Koyfin)

Ally's average analyst rating has fallen from 4.35 in January 2022 to 3.16 as of this writing according to Koyfin, and 9 of 19 analysts currently rate the stock a Hold, with 3 having assigned a Sell rating.

The current level of the stock also seems to be in line with an historical overlay of price and GAAP EPS.

Koyfin

Over the last 10 years, Ally's stock has largely tracked with forward GAAP EPS estimates. Today appears to be no different, suggesting that the current trajectory of the stock may not be the result of speculation.

The Bottom Line

Looking ahead to the upcoming earnings, we expect to get some color on the search for a new CEO. We also believe it's more likely than not that the guidance provided by management for Q4 will be lower, which could be negative for the stock.

Ally Q2 2023 Guidance (Company Presentation)

For reference, we've included the company's Q2 guidance for the remainder of the year. Given the headwinds facing both the banking and auto sector, we think Ally presents a bundle of risks that keep us on the sidelines, and will likely do so for a few quarters.