Investment Thesis

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) offers a strong investment opportunity backed by solid financials, a diversified business model, and forward-thinking management. With various business lines such as Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and a new segment called Divergent Solutions, Jacobs has strategically reduced its risk by not relying on a single sector. The company's recent acquisitions, including a 65% stake in PA Consulting, further underscore its growth ambitions. Financially speaking, Jacobs has shown a promising 9% rise in revenue for both the 3-month and 9-month periods ending June 2023, with particularly strong operational profits in the P&PS segment boasting a 9.83% margin.

However, the company currently trades at a high Forward P/E ratio of 18.9, higher than its ten-year average, signaling the stock may be overvalued.

Further, investors must be cautious of impending risks such as the upcoming business separation of its CMS segment and rising interest expenses. The Cash From Operations has been inconsistent, raising some flags about long-term stability.

Given all these factors, Jacobs Solutions Inc. is a viable candidate for long-term investment, warranting a "Hold" rating.

Overview

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. "provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada" and globally. The company employs over 60,000 people, suggesting a large operational scale. The company has made strategic moves like acquiring a 65% stake in PA Consulting Group Limited in fiscal year 2021 and other high-value acquisitions, including John Wood Group's nuclear business, The Buffalo Group, BlackLynx, and StreetLight.

Jacobs operates through multiple lines of business, such as Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions, and has introduced a new segment called Divergent Solutions. This diversification could mitigate risks related to being overly dependent on a single sector.

On May 9, 2023, the company announced their intent to separate their CMS business, which they expect to complete by fiscal 2024. This unit alone is valued at over $4 billion, and private equity firms like Veritas Capital, Platinum Equity, and Amentum have shown interest in acquiring it. The firm's financial health is strong, given its ability for high-value acquisitions and a strategic 65% stake in PA Consulting. The management appears capable, focusing on diversification and stake-building, although the upcoming separation of CMS will be a crucial test.

The diverse nature of Jacobs and its history of acquisitions makes it a good option for long-term investment, but the separation of its CMS business and the competitive bids for it are factors to watch for future risks.

Revenue Analysis

When I analyze the company's financial data, I see a positive trend in revenues, which climbed about 9.4% for the 3-month period and 9.2% for the 9-month period ending June 2023, hitting $4,186,702K and $12,063,702K, respectively. The direct cost of contracts increased as well but not as rapidly as revenues at $3,329,959K and $9,501,953K, respectively. These costs take up around 79.5% for the 3-month data and about 78.8% for the 9-month data, hinting at reasonable operational efficiency. Gross profits are also rising, marked at $856,743 and $2,561,749 for the 3 and 9 months, which is a good sign.

Likewise, the segment operating profit grew from $365,799K to $423,472K, a 15.8% increase from last year. When we look at the profit margins for the individual segments, Critical Mission Solutions has an 8.33% margin, while People & Places Solutions boasts an even better margin at 9.83%.

The P&PS segment is particularly impressive, with an 11.1% year-over-year revenue increase and a solid 9.83% operating profit margin. Investors must focus on the key metric in the coming period.

Looking at it from a business segment point of view, CMS and P&PS are the main growth drivers here. P&PS, specifically, is the most profitable with a 9.83% profit margin. Although the Divergent Solutions segment is smaller, it's showing high growth potential, having grown its profit from $12,093K to $20,794K.

One good sign is that the Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses for the nine months have actually decreased to $1,764,341K, even if they rose slightly for the three months to $587,002K. This efficiency is reflected in the operating profit, which increased nicely, especially for the nine-month period, ending up at $797,408K compared to last year's $609,310K.

Interest income has increased to $7,830K and $18,467K for the three and nine months, which is good. But, the interest expense is also rising, clocking in at $43,787K and $124,477K for the same periods. This is a red flag and makes the debt structure look riskier than before. The 9-month interest expense increased by 84.2%, which is substantial.

The Net Earnings, which declined for the quarter to $172,813K, look good for the nine-month stretch at $552,660K.

In terms of the quality of earnings, most of the income seems to be coming from the core business operations, which implies that the earnings are both reliable and sustainable. The operating profit, which has spiked by about 30.8% to $797,408K over 9 months, is a key metric that could be a crucial metric for future performance evaluation. As for valuation, the Basic EPS has slightly decreased for the quarter from $1.53 to $1.30 but increased for the 9 months from $3.25 to $4.07. This is good news for potential investors. If the company keeps up this pace, we could see its revenue soar past $16.2 billion and operating profit near $1.5 billion in the next year.

I see a red flag in a significant increase in restructuring, transaction, and other charges-from $10,150K to $35,245K-which implies disruptive changes related to the business separation expenses of its CMS segment. As for the future, assuming the current growth rate continues, the revenue this time next year for three months ending could be around $4,584,346K, and segment operating profit could be about $490,450K.

Further, it's worth keeping an eye on the increasing interest expenses and the slight drop in quarterly net earnings compared to last year.

And speaking of investors, given the overall increase in revenue and operating profit, a 'Buy' or Hold recommendation could be in play for long-term investment. However, it's essential to note that the rising interest and the restructuring expenses are a significant financial risk, especially in a volatile market.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Looking at the company's balance sheet as of June 30, 2023, the financial health is robust. Starting with assets, the company had $1,092,127K in cash and equivalents in June 2023, which has declined from the previous $1,140,479K in September 2022, so that might raise caution. However, their receivables and contract assets have climbed from $3,405,381K in September 2022 to $3,558,724K in June 2023, and their total current assets have grown from $4,721,994K in September 2022 to $4,823,747K in June 2023. On the flip side, their property, equipment, and improvements are worth $378,410K, up from $346,676K.

Now, as for liabilities, their current liabilities have slightly gone up to $3,299,986K from $3,250,845K. The positive factor is that the company's long-term debt has decreased from $3,357,256K in September 2022 to $3,145,529K in June 2023. So, it looks like they're managing their debts reasonably well.

Regarding financial health, the company's current assets of $4,823,747K versus current liabilities of $3,299,986K suggest that liquidity is not an issue. Most of the company's debt is long-term, which is less risky. However, liabilities relating to defined benefit pension and retirement plans have increased from $271,332K to $288,474K, which could be a looming financial risk.

When it comes to value assessment, one of the major contributors to the company's value is its goodwill, which has increased from $7,184,658K to $7,414,558K. Another key metric to watch would be retained earnings, which have also risen from $4,225,784 to $4,460,729, indicating good profitability and potentially effective management.

Regarding stockholders' equity, the company has 125,880,738 shares as of June 30, 2023, which is a small drop from 127,393,378 shares in September 2022. The total equity for Jacobs stockholders has risen from $6,060,056K in September 2022 to $6,521,716K in June 2023.

To summarize, the company is in a good position. Their assets are growing, they're managing their debt, and the value for stockholders is increasing, particularly given the increase in retained earnings. However, the slight dip in cash and a little bump in current liabilities could be something to keep an eye on for the short term.

Free Cash Flow Analysis

The Cash From Operations was $956 million in 2021, declined to $400 million in 2022, and then rebounded to $1,033 million in 2023. This volatility could signal some ups and downs in how the business is pulling in cash from its regular operations. This inconsistency could spell trouble for the company's long-term stability.

On the flip side, Capital Expenditures have increased from -$95 million in 2021 to -$146 million in 2023 over three years, which is usually a good sign for long-term growth.

The current portion of long-term debt has been stable, increasing from $54 million to $56 million in three years and suggests the company isn't taking on or paying off any big loans.

When we look forward to the next year, the company's revenue trend from $14,026 million in 2021 to $15,945 million in 2023 makes me cautiously optimistic. EBIT and NOPAT, two key indicators of a company's core profitability, are also heading in the right direction, increasing from $965 million to $1,051 million and $772 million to $840 million, respectively. These numbers tell us that the company's core money-making activities are more or less stable, but there's definitely some variation year over year.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow went from $1,290 million in 2021 to $806 million in 2023, while Levered Free Cash Flow saw an even sharper plunge and rebound, going from $861 million in 2021 to $293 million in 2022, and back up to $887 million in 2023. The Net Working Capital is rising steadily from $311 million to $640 million over the three years. This is a promising sign; it means the company has a healthy cushion of short-term assets over short-term liabilities. The current ratio of 1.46 in 2023 further backs this up.

So, in a nutshell, this company's doing okay in the short term, but there are a few yellow flags that make me want to proceed with caution. It would be wise to hold off on making any new investments until these trends show some consistency.

Cash Conversion Cycle

Author analysis

The Days Sales Outstanding has seen a small improvement, going from 79.58 days to 78.54 days. That's a sign that the company's cash flow situation is improving, as they're collecting money from sales a little quicker. Days Payables Outstanding is stabilizing from 29.52 days to 29.63 days. The Cash Conversion Cycle has slightly improved, dropping from 50.06 days to 48.92 days.

Now, if the company keeps up this pace for the year ahead, we could expect to see an even better Cash Conversion Cycle and likely an increase in COGS, given the current trends. In terms of what's adding value to the company, the steady DSO and DPO numbers indicate solid financial management. The DSO is a key metric to watch in the future, currently at 78.54 days. Any big changes in DSO could affect the company's cash flow.

Financially speaking, the company is better at managing its short-term debts. Interest rates would directly affect any debts the company has, and inflation could impact the COGS.

Shareholder Yield

Author analysis

With a dividend yield of just 0.71%, the company pays their shareholders with lower cash payouts. To put that into numbers, they paid out $125.0 million in common dividends with a market cap of $17,531.5 million. However, their buyback yield is better at 1.55%, indicating they're using $272.5 million cash to repurchase shares. The company is focusing on reducing debt, highlighted by a debt paydown yield of 2.59% based on a change in total debt by $454.6 million.

Add all these up, and you get a shareholder yield of 4.86%, which is how much they return in value to shareholders. I didn't spot any red flags, but if you're after dividends, you might be a bit disappointed. Looking ahead, I'd focus on this shareholder yield figure; if it starts to increase, that's a cue that something's up. In terms of financial health, the company is in a good position, using its capital wisely to reduce debt, which should set them up well for the long term.

Management seems to focus more on buybacks and debt reduction than dividends, which could be a strategic move for long-term growth.

So, would I buy, sell, or hold? I'd say it's a 'Hold.' Overall, it's that 4.86% shareholder yield that you must monitor in the coming months.

Investment Recommendation

The company is doing well in revenue, profits, and market diversification. However, it does have some looming risks, like the separation of its CMS business and rising interest expenses. Its valuation is a bit mixed, with EPS falling short term but other metrics like operating profit showing good signs. Financial health is good but should be watched closely because of rising interest expenses.

The company seems better suited for a long-term investment. However, considering all the potential risks, a 'HOLD' recommendation would be the safest bet right now.