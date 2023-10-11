Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

New York Office Risks Remain, But Vornado Is Appropriately Discounted

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.82K Followers

Summary

  • Office REITs experienced a significant positive revaluation in the first half of 2023, but the recovery rally slowed in September.
  • Vornado Realty Trust, a large office REIT, has a low forward "P/FFO" of ~8X but a high short interest and currently does not pay dividends.
  • Vornado faces pressure as higher interest rates push higher office and retail capitalization rates.
  • The work-from-home trend is a secondary risk factor for Vornado since it has not shown significant direct exposure to the trend.
  • Based on a tangible NAV analysis, I suspect VNO may be undervalued by around 30%, but that discount is reasonable given NOI uncertainty.

New York City Aerial Skyline at Dusk, USA

ChrisHepburn/E+ via Getty Images

The first half of 2023 saw tremendous downside in the value of most office REITs. However, around June, the segment saw a surge in deep value recovery investment activity, leading to a significant positive revaluation of most top-office REITs. One of

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.82K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

k
kevinconnolly
Today, 3:23 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.15K)
How the mighty tumble----------Vornado is a big time REIT with big time people running the show. Years and years of experience in New York City. I remember them from the 1970's when they owned a regional department store named "Two Guys". I used to pick up there advertising mats and deliver them to the advertising and print departments of the New York Times and regional newspapers advertising and print departments in Long Island and Bergen County, New Jersey. WOW that is more than 50 years ago. Would anyone be surprised if Simon Co starts to unravel a bit?? My wife and I were in one of there malls last week and lots of empties!!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.