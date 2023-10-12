Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2 REIT-Like Dividend Stocks We're Buying With Both Hands

Oct. 12, 2023 7:00 AM ETCME, NSC5 Comments
Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I discuss two stocks that offer high income, resilience during recessions, capital appreciation, and a high barrier to market entry.
  • Norfolk Southern is a wide-moat railroad giant with a history of dividend growth, offering attractive buying opportunities despite recent headwinds.
  • CME Group, a financial derivatives powerhouse, offers consistent income through dividends and special dividends and is well-positioned to benefit from rising rates and market volatility.
Side view closeup of woman hand showing fan of dollar banknotes, arm holding cash, lot of money.

Khosrork

This article was coproduced with Leo Nelissen.

REITs are fascinating - for many reasons.

If you're reading this, odds are you agree with me.

There are many good reasons to have REIT exposure in a dividend (growth) portfolio. REITs typically have relatively

Brad Thomas

Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
112.83K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NSC, CME, VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Brad Thomas
Brad Thomas
Article Update Today, 7:59 AM
Investing Group Leader
Comments (75.24K)
Thanks for reading.

If you enjoyed my article, please consider liking the article, subscribing, and enabling real-time alerts so you can be notified when we publish future research.

Have a great day!
steve7074
steve7074
Today, 8:08 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.97K)
Not many sell offs in CME, glad I bought near 180. Would look to own some more.
Why NSC with its problems, when you could buy UNP. Bought several years ago in the 160’s.
dbchambers
dbchambers
Today, 7:53 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.25K)
CME may be ok but the other choice is a NON-STARTER. Norfolk - East Palestine Ohio (some may have heard of this place). The train wreck impact was very, very bad. Eastern Ohio will feel this impact for decades. SMH.
G
GMakdo
Today, 7:36 AM
Premium
Comments (188)
Thanks for the article. Am I wrong, or is CME within a dollar of its 52 week high? How are you getting such a massive discount with your calculations?
BM Cashflow Detective
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 8:06 AM
Investing Group
Comments (7.54K)
@GMakdo
I guess the question is not entirely unfounded.

If you choose a short-term fair value as a benchmark, the stock could actually be a little too cheap.

But if you take a longer-term view with other combined calculation models such as DCF calculation in conjunction with longer-term relative value metrics, the intrinsic value could be significantly too expensive.

While 2 insiders bought larger blocks of shares 9 to 12 months ago, 2 other insiders sold their blocks of shares in the last 3 months.

By the way, after appropriate analysis, I was inspired by the first two insiders and bought $CME at the first mentioned period.

Because targeted value purchase timing matters and it matters a lot.
