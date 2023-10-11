Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Schneider National: Different Approach Has Helped Drive Better Results During A Prolonged Down-Cycle

Oct. 11, 2023 3:24 PM ETSchneider National, Inc. (SNDR)HUBG, JBHT, KNX
Summary

  • Schneider National has fared better than most in the transportation industry during a challenging year, due in part to its Dedicated trucking operations and price discipline.
  • The company has continued to expand the Dedicated business, including a significant Q2'23 acquisition, and this business has some counter-cyclical attributes.
  • If the destocking cycle is truly over and capacity continues to leave the market, business should rebound in 2024, but pricing may limit the near-term momentum.
  • Schneider isn't likely the cyclical play with the most pure upside, but the risk-reward here is still attractive, particularly given ample uncertainties about the economy.

Schneider truck driving on the freeway

Sundry Photography

In what has been a worse than expected year for transports (trucking, intermodal, logistics, et al.), Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) has fared better than most. I was concerned about the risk of buying in too early when

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

