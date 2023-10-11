Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Boeing's Big But Disappointing Month Creates Buy Opportunity

Summary

  • The Boeing Company stock performance has been weak due to lower outlook for key supplier Spirit AeroSystems and lower Boeing 737 delivery numbers.
  • Reasons to buy Boeing stock include a backlog of over 5,000 airplanes, increasing net orders, improving delivery profile, strong sales momentum for the Boeing 787, and plans to reduce debt and cut interest costs.
  • In September 2023, Boeing booked 224 gross orders and delivered 27 jets.
Boeing"s Everett Plant Continues Assembly Of 777 And 787 Widebody Jets

Stephen Brashear

I provide monthly overviews for orders, cancellations, deliveries, and other order book mutations for The Boeing Company (NYSE:NYSE:BA). While the release of monthly orders and other order news does not always directly impact the stock

Comments (4)

J
Jpokergman
Today, 4:34 PM
Investing Group
Comments (4.85K)
How can anyone seriously believe it a growing concern, when you’re in an age of TSA power trips exploding faster than Covid?
J
JDoe20
Today, 4:28 PM
Comments (12.53K)
I agree and just added a couple hundred at $186. And one additional positive nugget is the rising fuel cost, which is usually the 2nd largest airline cost at 20%+, after personnel.

Our likely $85-100 oil means huge fuel efficiency savings with new Boeing jets - 15%-20!
Thanks for sharing your work Dhierin.
Andrew Deak profile picture
Andrew Deak
Today, 4:20 PM
Investing Group
Comments (4)
Hey Dhierin,

Are you able to make an article updating us on the 737 and 787 inventory and rework delivery timeframe?

Aswell as an article on the 787 cost breakdowns you used to do before the pandemic?

Thank you for your lovely and informative articles.
F
Fgh6789
Today, 3:53 PM
Investing Group
Comments (311)
Dhierin - do you know when Boeing‘s post Max debt needs to be refinanced? Is that a concern?
