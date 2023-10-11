anyaberkut

Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.” -Mark Twain.

Today, we put CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the spotlight. The company operates across all aspects of the real estate sector, including in the recently volatile commercial real estate or CRE market, which is seeing increasing delinquency rates, especially in the office sector. The stock also saw some significant insider selling in late June as well as in Spring of this year. Sign of the top in the shares? An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

CoStar Group, Inc. is based in Washington, D.C. The company provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries. It is a go-to source for CRE listings (LoopNet) in the United States and also operates in Canada, Europe and Japan. It also operates well-known websites like Apartments.com and Homes.com and offers SaaS subscription-based software solutions to the real estate industry. The stock trades right at $82.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $33.5 billion.

Second Quarter Results:

On July 25th, CoStar posted its second quarter numbers. The company had non-GAAP earnings of 31 cents a share as revenues rose 13% on a year-over-year basis to near $606 million. Both top and bottom-line numbers were largely in line with expectations.

New bookings at Apartments.com rose 84% on a year-over-year basis which helped offset the 63% plunge in commercial property transactions CoStar experienced in the second quarter compared to the same period a year ago. LoopNet continues to be the most highly trafficked commercial real estate marketplace it should be noted and contributed $66 million to overall sales, up 16% from 2Q2022. Commercial transactions may be down but the downturn in CRE is incenting more advertising for vacant CRE space.

Homes.com network traffic also rose 130% year over year in June to 38 million monthly unique visitors. CoStar saw 84 million average monthly unique visitors to our residential portal network, surpassing realtor.com and putting the company firmly in second place in this metric. It surpassed Redfin (RDFN) to take third place in traffic in the first quarter of this year.

Management stated it expects FY2023 revenue of between $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion as well as adjusted EBITDA in the $510 million to $520 million range. Guidance points to a 13% increase in sales in this fiscal year.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The stock is well-liked in the analyst community. Since second results posted, nine analyst firms including Goldman Sachs and RBC capital have provided reissued or upgraded Buy recommendations. Price targets range from $95 to $114 a share. BMO Capital seems the lone pessimist on the equity right now, maintaining a Hold rating and $80 price target on the shares.

Under two percent of the outstanding float in the shares in currently held short. Several insiders sold just north of $17 million worth of shares in late June, collectively at an average cost of just over $90.00 a share. This follows more than $30 million worth of insider selling March and April of this year. According to its 10-Q report, CoStar had just over $5.2 billion in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against just under $1 billion of long-term debt at the end of the second quarter.

Verdict:

The company posted a $1.27 a share of earnings in FY2022 on $2.18 billion worth of sales. The current analyst firm consensus has earnings slipping a tad to $1.25 a share in FY2023 on $2.45 billion worth of revenue. They see $1.45 a share in profits in FY2024 on roughly 15% revenue growth.

The company has a rock-solid balance sheet and is generating revenue growth in the low to mid-teens. That said, it is hard to say the shares are undervalued at roughly 60 times earnings and 16 times revenues. This is especially true given housing activity on the residential side is significantly below historical levels given the highest average mortgage rates since the turn of the century.

Growing apartment vacancies and a record amount of apartments being completed in 2023 is a benefit to CoStar as it will mean more advertising to fill those new properties. However, some parts of the commercial real estate market, especially office and retail properties, look heading towards a reckoning in 2024. CoStar also manages a large and complex set of different businesses as can be ascertained by reading through its last quarterly earnings call transcript. It is a bit of complicated story around this holding company.

Given this, it seems CoStar Group, Inc. insiders are being smart taking some significant chips off the table so far in 2023, and CSGP offers little compelling reasons to purchase the stock at these trading levels.