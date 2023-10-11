Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IGHG: A Great Rates Hedging Product, But It Is Time To Move On

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.9K Followers

Summary

  • The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged ETF is a fixed-income ETF that seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Corporate Investment Grade (Treasury Rate-Hedged) Index.
  • IGHG has performed well in a rising rate environment, with only a small decline in 2022 and a significant increase in 2023.
  • The fund hedges its duration component through short Treasury futures positions, but this strategy only produces positive results in a rising rates environment.
  • The fund has a 0.12 years duration and a 4.88% 3-year standard deviation.
  • Once the yield curve starts shifting lower, the fund's hedges will start subtracting from the ETF's NAV.

Uncertainty business Global finance crisis investment investing managing risk in risk asset analyzing financial chart trading invest data price crypto currency market graph

primeimages

Thesis

The ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:IGHG) is a fixed-income exchange traded fund. The vehicle seeks investment results that track the performance of the FTSE Corporate Investment Grade (Treasury Rate-Hedged) Index. We discuss the index

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.9K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.