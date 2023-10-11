primeimages

Thesis

The ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:IGHG) is a fixed-income exchange traded fund. The vehicle seeks investment results that track the performance of the FTSE Corporate Investment Grade (Treasury Rate-Hedged) Index. We discuss the index in detail in the section below, but the main characteristics are represented by investment-grade bond holdings with a duration hedge on top.

IGHG has performed admirably in a rising rates environment, being down only -0.8% last year, and up over 8% year to date, as compared to the unhedged investment grade corporate bond fund iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) which was down over -17% in 2022:

Data by YCharts

IGHG is the ProShares offering for a hedged IG bond fund and is similar to the iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH).

As rates go up, investment vehicles running duration experience losses. IGHG hedges its duration component via short futures positions and is almost duration flat:

Fund Details (Fund Fact Sheet)

A portfolio manager can identify the interest rate sensitivity of a bond portfolio, and subsequently hedge it via interest rate swaps or futures:

Short Futures Positions (Fund Website)

IGHG does it via a strip of futures. Note that the above maturity dates reference the futures tenors, not the underlying hedges. For example, the second line in the collateral tape above shows the 10-year Treasury note future that matures in December 2023. This future hedges the 10-year duration sensitivity in the ETF, and it will be rolled into the next contract once we get close to the maturity date.

Hedging produces positive results only in a rising rate environment

Duration hedging involves the immunization of a bond portfolio in the face of rising rates. As per its definition, this strategy only produces positive results in a rising rate environment. When rates will eventually go down, the hedging component of IGHG will generate negative values. We can clearly see that in the fund's performance during 2020 when rates were cut aggressively:

Data by YCharts

IGHG recorded a negative price performance in 2020, while its unhedged IG bond peer LQD moved up in price by over 6%.

If we go back to the fund's composition we can see how the mechanics work - the fund is short bonds. As rates move down, bond prices go up, thus the fund loses money on the short bond positions, thus dragging the NAV down.

The Index Description

As referenced above, IGHG aims to replicate the FTSE Corporate Investment Grade (Treasury Rate-Hedged) Index. The index comprises long positions in investment grade corporate bonds and short positions in treasury notes of an approximate equivalent duration to the investment grade bonds. In entering these positions, the index seeks to achieve an overall effective duration of close to zero. As per its literature:

By taking short Treasury Security positions (of an aggregate dollar value not exceeding the aggregate dollar value of the fund's assets), the index seeks to mitigate the potential negative impact of rising Treasury interest rates ("interest rates") on the performance of investment grade bonds (conversely limiting the potential positive impact of falling interest rates). The short positions are not intended to mitigate other factors influencing the price of investment grade bonds, such as credit risk, which may have a greater impact than rising or falling interest rates. The long investment grade bond positions included in the index are designed to represent the more liquid universe of investment grade bonds offered within the United States. The index is reconstituted and rebalanced (including a reset of the interest rate hedge) on a monthly basis.

The investment grade bonds included in the index can be issued by both U.S. and internationally domiciled companies, and need to be fixed rate and come from issuances exceeding $1 billion in outstanding face amount.

Where are rates going next?

With most economists now of the opinion that the Fed is done raising rates, the prevailing question is around the timing of a first cut:

Rates Probabilities (CME)

The market is telling us that currently participants are seeing the first cut happening in June 2024. The above table is derived from Fed Funds futures, and June represents the first month when the probability is healthily above 50%. Please note that Fed Funds futures trade daily, and these probabilities will change throughout the day, thus an investor should focus on those figures that embed a large margin of error.

The consensus among economists and market participants is thus of a 'higher for longer' rates environment, with cuts expected in the middle of 2024.

With that risk factor view in mind, a retail investor needs to understand that IGHG will start posting flat or negative price performances once the yield curve starts moving lower, due to its short bond positioning. The duration hedging that characterizes this fund will start acting as a drag once the yield curve starts moving lower.

We are therefore of the opinion that investors should crystalize their gains on the name now, and start contemplating slowly dollar cost averaging into pure long IG bond funds, in order to correctly capture a long duration position that should provide backwinds in 2024.

Analytics

AUM: $0.28 billion.

Sharpe Ratio: 0.58 (3Y).

Std. Deviation: 4.88 (3Y).

Yield: 5%. (30-day SEC yield)

Leverage Ratio: 0%

Expense Ratio: 0.3%

Composition: IG Corporate Bonds - Duration Hedged

ETF Collateral composition

The fund contains over 200 individual securities, with weighted average maturity of 15.4 years:

Fund Details (Fund Website)

As per its definition and composition, only investment grade bonds are included in the holdings:

Ratings (Fund Website)

The single-A and triple-BBB buckets have the largest representation in the collateral pool here. From a sectoral standpoint Financials have the largest representation:

Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

Financials account for 38% of the collateral pool, followed by industrials and utilities. Although the fund has weighted average maturity of 15.4 years, its tenor dispersion is fairly large:

Maturity Ladder (Fund Website)

Via its futures hedging positions, the fund addresses the short, intermediate and long end of the duration curve it runs.

Conclusion

IGHG is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle aims to offer the return profile of a portfolio of investment grade corporate bonds, with a duration hedge on top. The ETF has a 0.12 years duration, and has done extremely well in the past two years as rates have gone up. The fund is up over 8% in 2023, even though rates have continued to rise this year.

The fund's holdings contain short treasury positions that immunize the portfolio from rates going higher. As rates increase, treasuries lose value and the short positions are NAV accretive. Once the Fed starts cutting rates, the opposite will happen. IGHG is a product to be used in a monetary tightening environment only, and we are approaching the end of the current one with most economists seeing the Fed on hold until mid-2024 when it will start cutting rates.

We are of the opinion that a retail investor is best served by crystalizing the fund's year to date gains and selling out of the name, while also starting to think about going long duration outright via investment grade bond funds like LQD.