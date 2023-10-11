mysticenergy

All figures will be in USD, unless stated in CAD.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) is an Alberta, Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Montney, Alberta in the Deep Basin of West Central Alberta.

Hammerhead has a market cap of $1,298mm and $266mm net debt for an enterprise value of $1,564mm and a leverage ratio of 0.68x. HHRS shares currently trade at 3.98x EV/EBITDA, a rich valuation on a gas producer comps basis. Considering the growth trajectory for the duration of the year as well as FY24 with their expected free funds flow of CAD$263mm, using a discount rate of 12%, we can value the company at $19.34/share, a 54% increase from the current share price. With this, I provide HHRS a buy rating.

Operations

Their average production is 39,009boe/d and consists of 54% natural gas, 34% crude oil, and 12% natural gas liquids with forward guidance for 2h23 reaching 41,500boe/d. This is a 3% improvement from their previously issued guidance, as Karr is experiencing better than expected production volumes. Total proved and probable reserves equate to over 30 years of inventory at their current production pace and consist of 314mmboe of which 53% is natural gas, with a PV-10 valuation of CAD$3,493mm.

Company Reports

54% of gas sales occurred in Alberta, with 21% in the US and the remainder through Eastern Canada. Q2’23 operations are coming off challenging comps as the average realized natural gas price for Hammerhead decreased by $5.71/mcf. The same occurred in their oil and NGL production, with price declines of $41.05/bbl and $33.63/bbl, respectively.

TradingEconomics

Despite these 1H23 challenges, the duration of FY23 looks promising, with oil and gas prices coming off their annual slump.

Company Reports

Hammerhead was able to offset much of the decline in prices by increasing its production volumes. Hammerhead was also able to cushion some of the costs by utilizing their monthly Cost Allowance credit from the Province of Alberta for processing and transporting the Crown’s portion of natural gas. In effect, the price decline on commodities led to decreased royalty expenses by $15.5mm for the quarter as prices declined.

Roughly 42% and 22% of their gas production is hedged for q3’23 and q4’23 respectively, allowing some cushion to price volatility.

Company Reports

Considering the floor for their natural gas collars, Hammerhead should be able to achieve a profit on the derivatives throughout the duration of the year.

CAPEX has more than doubled for 1H23 to CAD$267mm. 70% of this investment is in drilling and completion operations with the bulk of D&C costs coming directly from their Karr asset, drilling 9 of the 12 planned wells for the year. CAPEX for the duration of the year will also consist of a ~CAD$61mm investment to expand their pipeline and facility in their North and South Karr areas to accommodate future growth. Hammerhead also has a major CCUS project in line that will cost between CAD$60-75mm and will break ground upon approval from the Alberta Department of Energy. They expect a letter of approval at the very earliest in q4’23; however, given the delays in CCUS proposals across the continent, this may be delayed.

Debt Financing

Hammerhead has completely extinguished their term debt as of October 3, 2023; however, I believe a discussion covering the history of this debt is necessary so as to understand the full picture of the firm. The original structure of the 2017 Senior Notes on the balance sheet was for CAD$160mm in principal with a 9% rate originally due July 10, 2022. On June 19, 2020, the company had amended the agreement, pushing out the term date to July 10, 2024, and paying down the remainder overtime. Hammerhead had only paid down $48mm of the original maturity through FY22. The remaining CAD$112mm due plus an additional $24mm issued under the new agreement now bears an interest rate of 12% under the new agreement, which can be paid off either in cash or as paid-in-kind. PIK is added to the balance of the notes and is due at maturity. As of Q2’23, Hammerhead had CAD$82mm in long-term debt, with CAD$8.8mm in accrued PIK on their books. On October 3, 2023, Hammerhead extended their credit facility to CAD$450mm and repaid the remainder of their term debt. This provides Hammerhead with ~CAD$88mm to draw from. The terms for their credit facility fees and interest margins are outlined below.

Company Reports

Despite their previous challenges in financing the firm, it appears that Hammerhead has overcome this challenge and should be set up to pay down their credit facility through operations in the coming years. For reference, Hammerhead has reduced their leverage ratio from 2.1x down to 0.68x primarily through improved operations (bear in mind, the figures below are for the fiscal year).

Company Reports

Valuation

Overall, Hammerhead appears to be taking the right steps as a public company since de-SPACing in 2022. Having recapitalized their capital structure, paid down their term loan, and expanded their credit facility, Hammerhead should be set up to continue its growth trajectory in production as well as future CCUS projects. Properly valuing this firm will be a challenge given their low average trading volume at 21k shares trading hands daily. Despite this challenge, Hammerhead’s operational growth should improve their visibility on the public market and draw more attention from investors. Regardless, with oil and natural gas being priced up into the end of the year, Hammerhead should benefit from production growth across their Karr play. At this time, I value HHRS shares at $19.34/share for an EV/EBITDA of 6.61x based on management’s 2024 forecasted free funds flows.