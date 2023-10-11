Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hammerhead Energy Is A Hidden Wall Street Gem

Oct. 11, 2023 3:53 PM ETHammerhead Energy Inc. (HHRS), HHRS:CA
Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
224 Followers

Summary

  • HHRS trades at 3.98x EV/EBITDA with a guidance of producing CAD$263mm free fund flows in FY24.
  • HHRS has restructured its debt, extinguishing its term loan and expanding its credit facility.
  • Despite challenges in the first half of 2023, Hammerhead expects promising growth for the rest of the year, with increased production volumes and a better pricing environment.

Prairie Oil Saskatchewan Canada

mysticenergy

All figures will be in USD, unless stated in CAD.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) is an Alberta, Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Montney, Alberta in the Deep Basin of West Central Alberta.

Hammerhead

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
224 Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst. Expertise resides in traditional value and event-driven investing.My research involves a macroeconomic backdrop with a bottoms-up approach to building an investment thesis. Time horizons may vary; however, the research presented typically does not materialize for at least 6-months to a year. Each company report merges firm value and global economics for a full-scope thesis.Each equity report presented on SeekingAlpha comes with a deeper economic research note that can be found on my Substack, ThePeachPit.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.