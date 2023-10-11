Unlocking The Stock Market Mystery: These 2 Charts Hold The Key

primeimages

The US stock market is hovering at the top of two ‘double tops’ in what to many will look like a giant head and shoulders pattern. This should be enough to give any holder heart burn.

What is driving the market and what is going to happen?

First let’s look at the S&P 500.

S&P 500 chart (ADVFN)

Classically this would be very bearish and enough to worry anyone long a lot, with or without the constant drumbeat of media negativity.

I’ve been a bear for a very long time but now I’m a bull, which is a contrarian position right now. The US market is high but there is value out there away from the ‘tera-caps’. My bullishness makes me feel there is not going to be a bear slump and it’s not what is connected to my gut that’s talking, it’s the drivers behind the stock market’s performance that now make me a bull.

While there is a mixed economic picture, every day away from the Covid pandemic is a day of recovery for economic activity and a little fall in the rippling disruption we continue to suffer for that period.

That’s enough for me to be bullish but the driver of the market is simply ‘money flow’ and that ‘money flow’ stems from the Federal Reserve. When it was printing new money up went the market, and now it is shredding it the markets are under pressure.

You can see the bearish driver clearly in the Fed’s balance sheet.

That pain that you hear is $1 trillion dollars of cash going to money heaven (in this case incarceration in bonds).

The Federal Reserve's balance sheet (Federal Reserve)

This is all about controlling inflation which is tough to do when the government is spending like a drunken sailor. However, there is a huge chunk of surplus money, and it is stashed in the Federal Reserve ‘Reverse Repo’ system, where banks warehouse cash they can’t use.

Here is a chart of that:

Reverse Repo chart (Federal Reserve)

The Fed will tighten until this reverse repo mountain of money goes away or something breaks (again). This surplus money needs to drain back into the economy as the Fed tightens, so it returns to normality as a zero balance.

‘Tightening until something breaks’ happened earlier this year when Silicon Valley Bank went down, and it broke last week when bonds started to collapse meaning interest rates were rocketing and about to go out of control. Fixing this means halting quantitative tightening (QT) for a time or loosening like you can see in the chart from earlier this year. Once the smoke clears, off goes tightening again and this cycle will continue until at least the ‘reverse repo’ is back to flat.

This might seem scary, but what you can clearly see is the Federal Reserve moving to do as little damage to asset prices as it can whilst it reins in money supply to get inflation down.

Meanwhile the ‘reverse repo’ is falling fast and is only a few months away from vanishing. At that point you may see the end of tightening all together and seeing how that will be firmly in the Presidential election year - with a likely need for the Fed to help provide demand from bond issuance - money supply is likely to ease.

In any event, to gauge the future of interest rates and QE/QT these are the charts to watch because money flow is what is driving the markets, and this is where the money flow emanates from.