Southern Company: Hold This Stock For Stable Dividend Yield

Oct. 11, 2023 4:06 PM ETThe Southern Company (SO)5 Comments
Value Quest
Summary

  • The Southern Company has announced acquisitions of Solar Facilities, positioning itself to capture the growing demand in the renewable energy industry.
  • The company's dividend payout and consistent growth make it an attractive stock for investors looking for stable and regular income.
  • After comparing the forward P/E ratio of 17.03x with industry average P/E ratio of 16x, we can say that the company is fairly valued.

Investment Thesis

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is a utility business in the southern United States. It also has a high dividend payout, which makes it an attractive stock to hold in the portfolio. It has recently announced acquisitions of Solar

Value Quest
I am a "Techno-Funda" Analyst with more than 5 years of experience in equity research. With my investment strategies, I have successfully managed to earn alpha returns in equity market and I want to share my investment recommendations with all investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

T
Tennis1234
Today, 4:26 PM
This is an excellent company at a fair price. I am surprised at no mention of their 2 new Nuclear lines. Boggle 3 is up and 4 is being delayed for a maintenance issue. SO just agreed to pay another 500 $m that they tried to pass on to their customers. This all needs to be in the discussion
T
Tennis1234
Today, 4:28 PM
@Tennis1234 typo Votgle not boggle …
M
Mike-SC
Today, 4:43 PM
@Tennis1234 I am long SO and have been for years.

Vogtle units 3 and 4 alone represent about 5 times the generating capacity of the total solar generating capacity even after the purchases mentioned in the article. The rate issues are basically all settled. This additional reliable baseload capacity will serve SO well for at least a half century.

As you indicated...big miss by the author...unless the intent was just to push solar...
M
Mike-SC
Today, 4:44 PM
@Tennis1234 As a side note...I make typos all the time. Click the 3 dots to the right of your name and you can edit your comment if you chose.
