McDonald's Stock: Never This Cheap Since The COVID Pandemic (Rating Upgrade)

Oct. 11, 2023 4:30 PM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)CMG, LLY, NVO1 Comment
JR Research
Summary

  • McDonald's Corporation has substantial branding advantages, global scale, and cost leadership, leading to best-in-class profitability.
  • The company's ability to leverage digitization and technology investments enhances its business model.
  • Still, McDonald's nearly fell into a bear market, crashing from its June 2023 highs. As such, McDonald's stock has dropped to levels last seen in October 2022.
  • Concerns about the impact of GLP-1 drugs on the restaurant industry and dining habits could affect McDonald's, but its ability to innovate shouldn't be underestimated.
  • I argue why investors waiting for a golden buying opportunity shouldn't miss buying the steep pullback. McDonald's Corporation stock hasn't been this cheap since March/April 2020.
McDonald"s Restaurant Building Exterior

M. Suhail

The McDonald's Corporation's (NYSE:MCD) investment thesis is pretty simple. It has strong branding advantages, global scale, and cost leadership. Bolstered by an unrivaled franchisee network, it has given the company significant pricing power, allowing it to maintain best-in-class profitability ("A+" grade) among its

JR Research
JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors.


Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its "Top Analysts to Follow" for Technology, Software, and the Internet. 

JR Research was featured among Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022 for the highest number of Editors' Picks and second-highest number of page views by readers.

Today, 4:54 PM
MCD cheap??? You must be a holder of the shares to come out with something as outright silly as this. I suspect that you will get more desperate in the future, however. I look forward to seeing your rationale(s) as the shares work lower and lower.
