Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Iridium: Q3 2023 Could Be The Onset Of A Bullish Trajectory (Technical Analysis)

Oct. 11, 2023 4:29 PM ETIridium Communications Inc. (IRDM)
Pinnacle Investment Analyst profile picture
Pinnacle Investment Analyst
26 Followers

Summary

  • Iridium Communications Inc. has experienced a significant drop in stock price since hitting its 52-week high, but a reversal may be likely.
  • Recent volatility in IRDM's stock can be attributed to its earnings report and speculation about its future growth prospects.
  • The upcoming Q3 2023 earnings report could confirm a reversal and the beginning of a bullish trend for IRDM.
  • Based on technical analysis, IRDM is likely to reverse, and a bullish trend could be marked by the Q3 2023 earnings report. Until this release, I recommend patience.

Smart city and communication network concept. 5G. LPWA (Low Power Wide Area). Wireless communication.

metamorworks

Investment Thesis

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has been on a downward trajectory after hitting its 52-week high of $68.34 in February. The stock has dropped about 35% since then and is currently trading near its 52-week low of $43.68, which is my support

This article was written by

Pinnacle Investment Analyst profile picture
Pinnacle Investment Analyst
26 Followers
I am an experienced financial analyst and a former writer for Fade The Market on Seeking Alpha, with a passion for numbers and a knack for unraveling complex financial data. Armed with a strong financial modeling and data analysis background, I thrive on providing accurate insights and recommendations to drive informed financial decisions. I possess a keen eye for detail and possess a solid understanding of market trends and economic indicators. My expertise lies in evaluating investment opportunities, assessing risk profiles, and developing strategic financial plans to maximize profitability. With a track record of successful financial analyses across diverse industries, I am adept at interpreting financial statements, conducting ratio analyses, and forecasting future performance. I leverage advanced Excel skills and industry-leading tools to generate comprehensive reports and presentations that offer clear, actionable recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.