Plug Power: Continue To Avoid The Hype

Oct. 11, 2023 4:56 PM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)3 Comments
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Plug Power's stock initially jumped after making large revenue projections through 2030, but later lost gains due to concerns about hitting internal targets.
  • The company's focus on societal value benefits of green hydrogen attracts investors, but the costs for renewable hydrogen are only lower than diesel when factoring in "damage cost" of diesel.
  • The stock isn't appealing until the company can better match reasonable sales forecasts with expenses.
Green Hydrogen factory concept.

Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) jumped more than 10% in pre-market as the company again made large revenue projections through 2030. The clean energy stock lost most of those gains after the market realized the

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
44.28K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 6:07 PM
Premium
Comments (1.12K)
nice call mark the ceo he say it the stk will ' be ok'
does he see wher it is ?? t y @Stone Fox Capital
www.youtube.com/... <-- 2:-00-2.14
J
Josef Wackerl
Today, 5:16 PM
Premium
Comments (39)
Long Plug!
Jack.Bolander profile picture
Jack.Bolander
Today, 5:04 PM
Comments (3.41K)
I thought the Symposium was very weak. Very little actual news or deals, and the important items like green hydrogen production are pushed into 2024.
The Symposium was not enough to reserve the downtrend, so we will have to wait to see if the government HUB news can reverse the trend.
