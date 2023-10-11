stockcam

Introduction

The other day, I was watching football. While I don't recall if it was college or NFL football, I do remember watching an eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) commercial.

I hadn't seen an eBay commercial/ad in ages, which caused me to think about the last time I spent time assessing the company behind the ad. The last time I looked into eBay was during the pandemic when its stock price exploded.

As a result, I never wrote an article on it, as I didn't like to chase tech stocks back then.

Having said that, eBay, which may be the world's most well-known online marketplace for used goods, has been a terrific source of wealth.

Since the start of the century, EBAY shares have returned 476%. Most of the time, these shares have beaten the performance of the high-flying tech-focused ETF (QQQ).

More recently, since the pandemic peak, EBAY shares have lost more than 40%, as growth rates have come crashing down. Also, it doesn't help that consumer sentiment has weakened and competition has increased.

After all, selling used goods online isn't a high-barrier business. However, eBay is excelling. The company sees a path to accelerating earnings growth.

In this article, we'll discuss all of this and assess the risk/reward of a Silicon Valley giant that may start outperforming its tech peers again.

So, let's get to it!

Taking Things To The Next Level Through Innovation

I don't like most consumer stocks. I prefer companies in industries with high entry barriers. Most consumer stocks rely on consumer trends on top of the usual economic cycle risks.

eBay is different. As most people know, it doesn't produce goods. It doesn't care what the consumer is buying. All it cares about is connecting sellers to buyers.

Just like me, eBay was founded in 1995. Since then, it has grown into a global commerce leader known for its Marketplace platforms connecting millions of buyers and sellers across 190+ markets.

USD in Million 2021 Weight 2022 Weight United States 5,048 48.4 % 4,842 49.4 % Rest of World 2,210 21.2 % 2,351 24.0 % United Kingdom 1,913 18.4 % 1,579 16.1 % Germany 1,249 12.0 % 1,023 10.4 % Click to enlarge

In order to innovate and keep up with changing trends (and competitors!), they prioritize technology to enhance user experiences and drive growth in Gross Merchandise Volume ("GMV").

eBay uses proprietary and external technologies to support transactions and user interfaces. Intellectual property protection is vital to their success, including trademarks, patents, copyrights, and domain names.

As one can imagine, they actively protect these rights and are involved in legal proceedings related to intellectual property infringement.

Their revenue comes primarily from fees on paid sales, managed payments, and advertising initiatives.

Having said that, since the pandemic, growth has flatlined. Consumer sentiment has come down, and interest rates are expected to remain elevated thanks to sticky inflation.

In light of these challenges, EBAY is improving itself.

For example, during the 2Q23 earnings call, the company emphasized its ambition to become the best global marketplace through tech-led re-imagination. The focus here is on tech, as you will see in a bit.

The company stressed the importance of offering meaningful choices and value to customers through innovative shopping experiences and a full-funnel marketing approach.

This is a complicated way of saying that it aims to offer the best and easiest experience for users. After all, in this low-barrier industry, that's what it's all about.

To achieve this, the company is working on three growth pillars.

The first pillar of eBay's strategy is "relevant experiences."

This means catering to the specific and ever-changing needs of customers across all shopping occasions. eBay's focus categories have shown that relevant experiences drive customer satisfaction and faster GMV growth.

They are rolling out a comprehensive overhaul of the user experience and design to create simpler, personalized browsing experiences.

Artificial intelligence will play a crucial role in enhancing the shopping journey, catering to new buyers, infrequent shoppers, and eBay enthusiasts.

The second pillar is "scalable solutions."

eBay's scale across various categories and 190 markets is a valuable asset.

They launched a proprietary managed payment solution and a successful advertising business, which have enhanced their financial architecture.

eBay is expanding its suite of value-added services, including financial services, improved risk modeling, and international shipping programs. They leverage technology and capabilities across different categories for scalability.

The third pillar is "magical innovations."

eBay's foundational work has set the stage for new innovations. They have launched features like live commerce, AI-generated item descriptions, and camera-based listings.

Generative AI is transforming the way sellers list their products, with AI-generated descriptions increasing customer satisfaction and description lengths.

eBay is using artificial intelligence, including Generative AI, to drive efficiency and create compelling customer-facing experiences.

When I read this, I thought that's genius! After all, it's an easy way to make the whole experience much more professional and smoother. eBay's platform seems to be one of the best areas where AI can generate tremendous value.

Using the company's comments from the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference last month, AI has three core uses that I want to emphasize.

AI Innovations : As we just discussed, eBay has harnessed generative AI to develop innovative features rapidly. Examples include product recommendations and vehicle upgrade suggestions based on the specific model owned. This level of rapid innovation enhances user experiences on the platform.

: As we just discussed, eBay has harnessed generative AI to develop innovative features rapidly. Examples include product recommendations and vehicle upgrade suggestions based on the specific model owned. This level of rapid innovation enhances user experiences on the platform. Unlocking Value: AI is used to unlock value from unused items, helping users identify and sell products they might otherwise discard. For example, eBay's AI identified a remote control, enabling a user to sell it for $30, which might have been thrown away without AI assistance.

We're cleaning up my garage with my wife, and she finds this old remote control from a stereo I had 25 years ago. And she's like, "Okay, throw this out. Like, Jamie, we don't have the stereo. It's been 25 years." And I'm like, "Okay, better idea, let me sell it on eBay." So, I literally just hold up my phone to it, and it figures out what this remote control is, it figures out what stereos it's compatible with, it writes the description for this remote control, and I listed on the platform. It says to price it at $30. I priced it at $30. And guess what, a week-and-a-half later, this remote control sells for $30. That would have absolutely been in the trash without this technology. - eBay

Productivity Gains: AI is also driving productivity improvements within eBay's organization. It is being used to streamline tasks, such as subject line testing, making processes more efficient and reducing the need for human intervention.

While these measures are focused on the long-term, eBay is already seeing some improvements.

In the second quarter, the active buyer count stabilized at 132 million, reflecting a net decrease of one million quarter-over-quarter.

The stabilization was attributed to sustained year-over-year growth in new and reactivated buyers, with P&A (parts and accessories) being a significant contributor.

Enthusiast buyers remained stable at 16 million. In terms of revenue generation, the company noted a growth in spend per enthusiast, averaging approximately $3,000 annually.

The continued growth in active buyers and spend per enthusiast showcased a steady buyer engagement.

The company is also seeing improvements in advertising, which was visible in its 2Q23 financial results.

Despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, eBay exceeded expectations with GMV at $18.2 billion (a 1% decrease), revenue at $2.54 billion (a 5% increase), and non-GAAP EPS at $1.03 (a 5% increase).

The revenue growth was driven by a 6-point outperformance in the advertising business, offsetting a 1.7-point decrease in non-GAAP operating margin due to eBay's international shipping ramp and recent M&A.

I even believe that his economic environment is somewhat beneficial for eBay, as some people are selling products to free up cash while others buy used goods due to pressure on their purchasing power.

Capital Returns & Valuation

During last month's Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference, the company made one thing very clear: it's committed to returning cash to shareholders.

eBay, which does not pay a dividend, plans to return 125% of free cash flow to shareholders over the 2022 to 2024 period, with the return already at 130% over the last 18 months.

Over the past ten years, eBay has bought back close to 60% of its shares, making it the most aggressive buyback company on my radar.

eBay's primary focus is investing in the business with a "build, buy, partner" framework and then returning surplus cash to shareholders.

The company has been diligent in its recent M&A transactions, aiming to enhance trust, improve the platform, and drive a good return on investment.

Major acquisitions include Sneaker Con, myFitment, 3PM Shield, and Certilogo.

In order to aggressively buy back stock, the company needs a healthy balance sheet.

As of 2Q23, the company has a 1.2x (EBITDA) net leverage ratio. It has a BBB+ credit rating and aims to keep its net leverage ratio below 1.5x.

The company is expected to gradually increase free cash flow to $2.3 billion by 2025 ($2.1 billion in 2024). This would translate to a free cash flow margin of 9.9%.

In other words, without the requirement of external funding, the company could buy back close to 10% of its market cap using 2025 free cash flow estimates.

That's mighty impressive!

The valuation is also impressive.

eBay is trading at roughly 10.5x earnings. Earnings are expected to accelerate in the years ahead, averaging more than 8% annual growth. This is visible in the chart below.

Over the past ten years, the company's normalized valuation was 12.7x earnings.

If the company were to maintain this valuation on a prolonged basis, the stock could return 19.7% per year through 2025!

FAST Graphs

While I cannot promise that this will happen due to current economic developments, it needs to be said that if eBay is successful in returning to growth, its shares will be significantly undervalued.

If we see a bottom in economic growth over the next four to eight quarters, I believe that eBay could return 10% to 20% per year on a prolonged basis.

The current consensus price target is $49, which is 14% above the current price.

I give eBay a Buy rating.

However, I do not suggest that people rush into it. The economy is on shaky ground. If you believe that eBay is right for you, buy gradually over time to eventually establish a full position. This lowers entry risks.

I have not yet started buying. I'm figuring out how to best fit eBay into my portfolio because I have a lot of stocks on my watchlist and because eBay does not pay a dividend (I'm a dividend growth investor).

However, I really like this business and believe it would suit my portfolio really well.

Takeaway

eBay, the well-known online marketplace, is undergoing a tech-driven renaissance. They're innovating to cater to the ever-evolving needs of customers and improving user experiences through AI.

By leveraging generative AI, eBay is transforming the selling process, even turning old, forgotten items into cash. This commitment to tech-led re-imagination is revitalizing the platform.

eBay's financials are stable, and the company has an aggressive buyback strategy, demonstrating its commitment to returning cash to shareholders.

With a strong balance sheet and impressive free cash flow, eBay is well-positioned to continue these efforts.

The stock's valuation is compelling, trading at roughly 10.5x earnings, with the potential for accelerated growth. If eBay can sustain this trajectory, its shares could be significantly undervalued.