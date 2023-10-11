Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
eBay: An AI-Fueled Comeback With High Potential Returns

Oct. 11, 2023 4:57 PM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY)2 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • eBay is focusing on innovation and technology to enhance user experiences and drive growth in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV).
  • The company is working on three growth pillars: relevant experiences, scalable solutions, and magical innovations.
  • eBay is committed to returning cash to shareholders and has an aggressive buyback strategy, with a strong balance sheet and impressive free cash flow.
ebay, Amazon , Airbnb, News and other Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam

Introduction

The other day, I was watching football. While I don't recall if it was college or NFL football, I do remember watching an eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) commercial.

I hadn't seen an eBay commercial/ad in ages, which caused me to think



Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
27.62K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Comments (2)

O
OlafG
Today, 6:17 PM
Premium
Comments (8)
Hi Leo, eBay does pay a dividend. And nicely increases it. Groeten!
I
IL Cricket
Today, 5:54 PM
Premium
Comments (178)
This article is a little shaky -- you kind of lost me where you said that ebay doesn't pay a dividend. It does - $1 per year, 2.3% yield. Clearly they are going after the niche plays (sneakers for example) looking for revenue, apparently somewhat at the expense of overall volume. Hopefully it works, and the market at some point recognizes the steady cash flow growth per share.
