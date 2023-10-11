Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Consol Energy: The Best Has Passed, Time To Think Of Selling

Oct. 11, 2023 5:00 PM ETCONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)
Summary

  • CEIX has performed exceptionally well in the past two years amid a surge in coal prices that handed it windfall profits.
  • CEIX's price to free cash flow ratio is at an all-time high, and its valuation is higher than its coal mining peers.
  • The high valuation suggests limited upside considering coal prices have retreated in 2023 and the global macroeconomic outlook has weakened.
  • CEIX's management has done a good job managing the supernormal profits but the risk of the stock falling due to its present overvaluation cannot be ignored.

#9 Coal Mine, Pennsilvanyam Carbon County

Alex Potemkin/iStock via Getty Images

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is on a multi-year uptrend, having gained 366% since the beginning of 2022 and 85% YTD. The US coal miner’s market cap has over this time ballooned to $3.4 billion. CEIX has never been this valuable

Acutel profile picture
Acutel
1.12K Followers
We are global investors who invest in good companies at fair valuation and speculate on all else, subject to the risk exposure we can afford

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

