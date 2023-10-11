Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hercules Capital: A Magnificent 10% Yield For Long-Term Investors

Oct. 11, 2023 5:06 PM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)MAIN, ARCC4 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.12K Followers

Summary

  • Business development companies and real estate investment trusts are experiencing valuation pressure, creating investment opportunities for dividend investors.
  • Hercules Capital, Inc. is a well-run BDC with consistent portfolio and NII growth in the last decade. The firm recently achieved record NII.
  • The BDC has considerable NII upside in a rising-rate world, generated double-digit returns on equity and covers its distribution with NII as well.
  • While Hercules Capital stock trades at a sizable premium to NAV, the risk profile is still favorable for dividend investors, in my opinion.

yields sign with downward pointing arrow

McKevin

Business development companies ("BDCs"), just like real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), experienced valuation pressure lately. This is creating long-term engagement opportunities for dividend investors. Given the carnage in the REIT and BDC sectors, I aggressively bought 3 undervalued

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.12K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HTGC, ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

p
posane3
Today, 5:53 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.07K)
Just a quibble: A BDC selling more shares at market prices when the prices are above the NAV is NOT dilutive to shareholders, as long as the dividend payout is well covered by the NII. Compared to other BDCs I hold HTGC has a higher Beta (price variance), but the "dips" present nice buying opportunities.
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 5:35 PM
Premium
Comments (1.12K)
another nice write up t y @The Asian Investor
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 5:29 PM
Premium
Comments (11.19K)
Carnage in the reit sector definitely.... the Bdc sector definitely not ... some minor drops but nothing that fits Carnage
d
dean3084
Today, 6:05 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.1K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut HTGC is down 10%+ in the last 3 months including today's closing price. Yes, buying at approximately $15.75 seems like a great entry point, but the NAV premium still leaves questions for me. I sold my HTGC at $17 plus and bought GBDC the same day. So far I'm happy with GBDC as the dividend rate is about the same as HTGC and I ended up with more shares of GBDC. Needless to say, I wish you all the continued success with HTGC as you've stated being a long term investor in HTGC. :-)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.