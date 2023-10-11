McKevin

Business development companies ("BDCs"), just like real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), experienced valuation pressure lately. This is creating long-term engagement opportunities for dividend investors. Given the carnage in the REIT and BDC sectors, I aggressively bought 3 undervalued and oversold REITs as well as two BDCs. The first BDC I bought was Ares Capital (ARCC), which I discussed here, and the second BDC was Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Although Hercules Capital is a highly-valued BDC based off of net asset value, the investment firm is well-run, has a history of consistent portfolio growth, and has NII upside, which provides a hedge against further rate increases. While shares of Hercules Capital trade at a healthy P/NAV ratio, I believe long-term investors can find an investment opportunity here for reasons that I discuss below!

Data by YCharts

Growth-focused BDC with considerable NII upside

Hercules Capital is a specialty finance BDC that makes loans to companies chiefly in a small number of narrowly-defined sectors. These sectors include the technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Hercules Capital invests mainly in venture-backed companies in the expansion stage or in companies that are already established (have a viable, proven product) and are already generating revenues. The focus on expansion-stage and established companies helps Hercules Capital reduce portfolio risk.

Source: Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital has been able to consistently grow its portfolio/investment assets as well as the income that is derived from it in the last ten years. The firm’s net investment income soared at an impressive annual rate of 15% over the last decade, and the firm just achieved record NII in the second quarter.

Source: Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital's portfolio of loans -- which was valued at approximately $2.96B at the end of the June quarter -- generates recurring interest income which the BDC passes on to investor as distributions.

Between January and June, Hercules Capital achieved record NII of $141.2M, showing 86% year-over-year growth. This growth was driven by new loan originations as well as higher interest income related to the variable rate loans in Hercules Capital’s portfolio.

In the first six months of FY 2023, the BDC disclosed $1.01 per-share in NII. The total distribution in the first six months was $0.94 per-share, implying a distribution coverage ratio of 107%. The ratio includes 2 quarterly supplemental payments of $0.08 per-share, so Hercules Capital’s core distribution coverage ratio was even better: 129%.

Source: Hercules Capital

Double-digit returns on equity

The core focus on Hercules Capital's TLSR industries (technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology) has resulted in strong returns for the BDC and its shareholders. Hercules Capital achieved double-digit returns on equity, consistently, since FY 2019 and out-performed its peers in this regard by a considerable margin. In Q2 2023, Hercules Capital’s ROAE exceeded 20%, revealing a highly profitable lending business.

Source: Hercules Capital

A strong hedge against a continual rise in interest rates

One of the reasons to own Hercules Capital relates to the BDC’s investments in those loans that pay variable rates. Hercules Capital has a highly asset-sensitive debt investment portfolio, with 95.5% of all debt investments paying the BDC a variable rate. As a result, the BDC is well positioned to benefit from additional interest rate increases: higher interest income may also fuel continual distribution growth going forward.

Source: Hercules Capital

Dividend investors pay a huge premium to NAV

Hercules is one of the most expensive BDCs, based off of P/NAV, that investors can buy and the BDC almost competes in a league of its own. Maybe Main Street Capital (MAIN) could be compared to Hercules Capital, since both BDCs have achieved solid financial results and consequently trade at significant premiums to NAV. As of Tuesday, Main Street Capital traded at a P/NAV ratio of 1.44X while Hercules Capital had a P/NAV ratio 1.49X. The high premium to net asset value is the result of Hercules Capital’s strong operating performance, double-digit ROAEs as well as growth in its distribution.

Source: Hercules Capital

Risks with Hercules Capital

Business development companies regularly issue new shares in order to gain new capital for investment, and Hercules Capital last did so in August. The public offering of equity means that BDCs can grow their investment portfolio and invest the capital they raise into new interest-paying loans to old or new portfolio companies. Unfortunately, it also represents dilution, which I consider to be a risk especially for those BDCs that trade at a NAV premium (those companies that have an incentive to issue new shares at a premium valuation).

Final thoughts

Besides adding Ares Capital last week, I also added specialty finance BDC Hercules Capital, Inc. The reason why I chose Hercules Capital to add to my portfolio, and not a dozen other BDCs, is because the firm has delivered consistent growth in its portfolio and its associated income (NII) over the last decade.

Hercules Capital's robust investment performance comes at a price, however, namely a massive premium to net asset value. I am willing to pay this premium, as the company has good distribution coverage and could continue to raise its distribution going forward. Double-digit returns on equity, consistent portfolio growth and NII growth that is dependent on rate increases are three reasons why I added HTGC on the drop last week!