Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eli Lilly: The GLP-1 Opportunity, While Increasingly Recognized, Is Vastly Underestimated

Oct. 11, 2023 5:33 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)NVO4 Comments
Leonard Yaffe profile picture
Leonard Yaffe
2.38K Followers

Summary

  • Eli Lilly is expected to receive FDA approval for tirzepatide, an obesity medication, and has two other medications in phase 3 clinical studies.
  • The GLP-1 therapy market is projected to reach $150 billion in the US by 2030, with a potential 30% of the obese population using it.
  • Recent developments, including positive trial results and increased employer coverage for obesity medications, strengthen the outlook for Eli Lilly's growth.

Close up Stethoscope on yellow background with empty space for your text.

Gam1983

In August, I recommended Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) stock, given its pipeline, highlighted by the tremendous opportunity in weight loss medications. Lilly should soon receive FDA approval for tirzepatide (marketed as Mounjaro for Type 2 diabetes) for obesity, and two other medications, oral orforglipron and GGG

This article was written by

Leonard Yaffe profile picture
Leonard Yaffe
2.38K Followers
I am an MD by background who runs a healthcare hedge fund. I worked as a sell-side medical analyst for 20 years, covering pharmaceuticals, medical devices, PBMs and drug distributors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LLY, NVO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

909 profile picture
909
Today, 6:12 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (232)
Good article. I agree -- and I have been well rewarded by the stock.

Do you want to elaborate on: "there are also a host of "picks and shovels" companies that will benefit"
Leonard Yaffe profile picture
Leonard Yaffe
Today, 6:14 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (522)
@909 I look at the total supply chain..I previously recommended LFMD on Seeking Alpha. I also am interested in the vial and pen injector manufacturers, the drug distributors and the drugstore chains for incremental benefit. Len
l
luca_m
Today, 5:45 PM
Comments (309)
another one who suggests to buy a stock when it already went beyond where it should be
Leonard Yaffe profile picture
Leonard Yaffe
Today, 6:16 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (522)
@luca_m Please note my August recommendation and the stock price at that time. That being said, I continue to view the stock favorably. I would be interested in your valuation analysis that suggests the stock is "beyond where it should be". Len
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.