Hard Times Are Coming So Buy GLD

Anna Sokolidou
Anna Sokolidou
2.78K Followers

Summary

  • US debt crisis threatens government shutdown or default.
  • Bond selloff and rising interest rates indicate a likely recession.
  • Gold prices expected to soar due to coming monetary easing and inflation, making it a good investment option.

Ray Dalio predicts doom and gloom for the US economy thanks to the mounting debt load. The country's debt levels surpassed $33 trillion for the first time last month. My fellow Seeking Alpha contributor wrote a very

This article was written by

A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

GetRealHere
GetRealHere
Today, 7:56 PM
Comments (1.56K)
Gold door stops will save us all.
edaskew
edaskew
Today, 7:37 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (6.7K)
Excellent article, @Anna Sokolidou I think you're spot on here. If we see another market crash like we did the last time rates were this high, circa 2008, I expect that the same thing will happen to gold prices that happened then: they will tank, but only to rebound earlier than most other assets. However, as Chairman Powell said, paraphrasing him channeling Yogi Berra, "it's hard to predict things, especially about the future," something could happen anytime in this crazy world we live in, and you had better have some gold. So, if I didn't have any, I would be buying right now. Otherwise if I had an adequate allocation as I do, I would buy long term US treasury bonds, and plan to sell them when they bounce in the coming market debacle.
