Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Argentina Lithium: $90 Million Investment From Stellantis Implies A Substantial Upward Rerate

Edward Vranic, CFA profile picture
Edward Vranic, CFA
5.83K Followers

Summary

  • Stellantis recently paid $90 million for a ~20% stake in Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. It includes a 7-year offtake agreement.
  • The valuation of the deal implies $2.30 CAD per share, however there are some obstacles to realizing the full value of it right away.
  • LIT will have $0.68 per share in cash upon exercise of all warrants and options; this should be a reasonable floor for the stock going forward.
  • The deal has significant positive implications for other junior explorers in the lithium triangle in Argentina.

Stellantis Indiana Transmission plant. The Stellantis subsidiaries of FCA are Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.

jetcityimage

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (OTCQB:PNXLF)(TSXV:LIT:CA) has been a trending stock in Canada since the afternoon of September 27th when it announced a $90 million USD-equivalent investment made by Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA). Stellantis

This article was written by

Edward Vranic, CFA profile picture
Edward Vranic, CFA
5.83K Followers
I am a private investor based out of Toronto, Canada and I have been investing since 2003. After 8 years in Corporate Finance with a Canadian Telecom company I have decided to dedicate myself full-time to the capital markets. I write on Seeking Alpha to demonstrate my financial analysis and writing skills across a variety of industries and to take advantage of any story-based trading opportunity that may arise. My passion and greatest depth of knowledge is on Canadian small cap stocks and I consider my blog posts to be some of my best work. I am interested in any freelance opportunities that may arise outside of Seeking Alpha on Canadian or American listed stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LIS:CA, LIT:CA, PGPXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.