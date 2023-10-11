Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Li Auto: Margin Surprise Potential For Q3

Oct. 11, 2023 9:09 PM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)
Summary

  • Chinese EV companies, including Li Auto, NIO, and XPeng, have seen a significant improvement in delivery prospects due to increased demand in the last three months.
  • Li Auto has outperformed its competitors in terms of delivery growth, with a 212.7% growth rate in September compared to the previous year.
  • Li Auto beat its Q3'23 delivery forecast by 2 thousand units.
  • Li Auto has potential to surprise with regards to vehicle margins and submit a strong delivery outlook. I expect the company to guide for a 115-120 thousand Q4 delivery volume.
  • Li Auto continues to be ridiculously undervalued compared to its EV rivals.

Electric car power charging.

UniqueMotionGraphics

Chinese electric vehicle companies have seen a significant improvement in their delivery prospects in the last two months. Companies that benefit from the unleashing of pent-up demand include Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), NIO (NIO) and XPeng (

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.12K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

