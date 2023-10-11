Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VinFast: This EV Buzz Stock Could Soon Be A Buy (Rating Upgrade)

Oct. 11, 2023 9:12 PM ETVinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS)1 Comment
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.12K Followers

Summary

  • VinFast's stock has dropped more than 90% since reaching a high after listing on the NASDAQ in August.
  • The Vietnamese EV maker disclosed preliminary Q3'23 results, which showed that the company sees solid EV delivery momentum.
  • VinFast delivered 10,027 electric vehicles in Q3, compared to 153 in the same period last year.
  • VinFast's valuation has significantly decreased and the risk profile seriously improved. I am looking forward to establishing a speculative buy position at around $5.

IFA 2022 Consumer Electronics Fair

Adam Berry

Shares of Vietnamese electric vehicle company VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS) have been on a rollercoaster since it listed its shares on the NASDAQ in August which at the time created major buzz. While shares initially soared on investor excitement, VinFast’s

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
21.12K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Krypto profile picture
Krypto
Yesterday, 9:24 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15.74K)
I agree, they are very likely to sell more shares to raise cash.
I would wait to see what happens there before considering a small speculative purchase.

I'm also concerned about related party sales inflating their sales figures.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.