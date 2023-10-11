Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMC Entertainment: Deleveraging Story Possible If Macro Holds Up

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.57K Followers

Summary

  • AMC's debt load and cash burn remain significant challenges for the company's financial health and recovery.
  • The company's reliance on the movie industry and the quality of movie releases poses both opportunities and risks.
  • AMC Entertainment has a pathway to deleveraging as attendance continues to recover, but it needs to avoid any bumps in the road.

New York

Massimo Giachetti

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has a pathway to deleveraging as attendance continues to recover, but it needs to avoid any bumps in the road.

Company Profile

AMC owns and operates movie theatres throughout the United States and Europe. The

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.57K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Jamie Samans profile picture
Jamie Samans
Yesterday, 9:48 PM
Analyst
Comments (1.27K)
"If the business was debt and rent free, it would be in pretty decent shape and be an interesting box office recovery story."

Well, yes. But that would require AMC to generate billions in free cash to pay down debt and tens of billions or more to purchase the real estate and theaters it operates -- including theaters which, lest we forget, it used to own and sold to lease back in the years leading up to the pandemic, which it was already in financial trouble.

If you want to bet on a U.S. theatrical recovery, the theater chain to buy is Cinemark. Broadly, it's probably IMAX, and internationally, there's Reading (RDI), which owns most of its locations and could plausibly be called a real-estate company that also shows movies. AMC is a very long shot getting undue attention because of the psychological reluctance to admit a bad choice and the bandwagon effect, the first of which keeps people who bought at a bad time from selling and the latter pulls in others who accept the hype.

But there's tremendous truth in recognizing that "the company is not projected to generate positive new income any time soon." That means there will be no billions to pay off the debt, nor tens of billions to buy the real estate (even if you were inclined to imagine that the AMC management team in place would do so, which goes against their own history), and so "interest and rent expenses are just eating up all the company’s cash generating abilities" is a trend that will continue for the foreseeable future.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.