Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GLO: Continue To Avoid This Underperforming Fund

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.83K Followers

Summary

  • The Clough Global Opportunities Fund relies on its star manager, Charles Clough, to make differentiated macro calls.
  • Unfortunately, the fund has massively underperformed a passive ETF for 3 years in a row, returning -11.4% p.a. vs. 8.2%.
  • Combined with an exorbitant 6.25% annualized expense ratio, I believe investors should sell the GLO and look elsewhere for global exposure.

International business partnership and connection concept on map

anyaberkut

Almost a year ago, I wrote a cautious initiation article on the Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO), arguing that the fund's 19.8% distribution yield was likely unsustainable given poor investment performance. Since my article, the GLO fund has dramatically

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.83K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

d
dean3084
Yesterday, 11:17 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.1K)
Concur 100% with your analysis. I'm down about 22% and will be giving it some room till later this year. If not, I'm taking my loss and moving on. I should probably just exit stage left now and take me beating now. Thanks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.