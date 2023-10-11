Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHD: Capital Growth With Stable Dividends

Oct. 11, 2023 11:30 PM ETSchwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (SCHD)
Alaric Pow profile picture
Alaric Pow
306 Followers

Summary

  • I delve deeper into the index that is tracked by SCHD ETF.
  • I conduct analysis on SCHD ETF's fund performance and portfolio breakdown.
  • With all things considered, I believe that SCHD ETF is an ideal addition to any portfolio with a long-term investment horizon.

Display of Stock market quotes with city scene reflect on glass

Nikada

When we speak of ETFs, common ones like SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) come to mind. Investing in instruments which track the S&P 500 index is indeed the go-to

This article was written by

Alaric Pow profile picture
Alaric Pow
306 Followers
I'm Alaric, an enthusiastic investor and investment writer!  My main investments include ETFs, U.S.-listed companies, and unit trusts. I particularly enjoy engaging in equity research, and hope that my contributions bring value to the Seeking Alpha platform.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.