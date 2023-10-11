Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Camping World: Unpacking The Numerous Challenges Faced

Oct. 11, 2023 11:56 PM ETCamping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.49K Followers

Summary

  • Camping World offers a wide range of products and services within the camping/outdoor industry. Management's focus on expanding its offering has been incredibly successful.
  • The company has a strong business model but is facing a significant downturn and is expected to decline further in the coming quarters.
  • CWH's financial performance has been impacted by reduced discretionary spending and the cyclicality of the RV industry. We believe margin recovery will take multiple years.
  • We do not believe CWH's valuation adequately reflects the issues the company is facing over the medium term.

I"m enjoying my vacation

Milan Markovic

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • CWH has a fantastic business model, with much credit due to Management. CWH provides and range of products and services within the camping/outdoor industry, continually expanding as it looks to maximize its value extraction. Thus

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.49K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.