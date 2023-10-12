Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GitLab: Strong DevOps Player, However Patience Advised

Oct. 12, 2023 12:20 AM ETGitLab Inc. (GTLB)1 Comment
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
330 Followers

Summary

  • GitLab exceeded expectations in Q2, raising its full-year revenue and margin projections.
  • The demand for digital transformation remains strong, driving the need for software solutions like GitLab's platform.
  • GitLab plans to expand its base of enterprise customers and increase revenue, but faces competition and economic pressures.

Software developer at the office.

gilaxia

Investment Thesis

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) is a software company specializing in open-source solutions that provide a comprehensive platform for developers to support various aspects of the DevOps lifecycle, from software development and continuous integration to testing, deployment, and monitoring. GitLab's robust

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
330 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

rppearson profile picture
rppearson
Today, 12:22 AM
Premium
Comments (1.92K)
I’m long the stock. Thanks for the update.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.