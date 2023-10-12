Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BAE Systems: Time To Play Defence

Oct. 12, 2023 12:24 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESF), BAESY
James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BAE Systems is a UK-based defense contractor that will benefit from the increased geopolitical tensions.
  • The stock has well-diversified revenues, a large order book, and trades at a reasonable valuation.
  • The Company is a great way for investors to diversify their portfolios in the face of uncertainty.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

War"s destruction in Ukraine

Joel Carillet/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) is a UK-based defence contractor with operations and revenues spread around the world.

The company has been increasing revenues steadily and has performed even better since the beginning of the

This stock is part of my End Of The World Portfolio.

A portfolio of highly diversified, secure and reliable companies that will do well in ANY environment.

Join the Pragmatic Investor today to get full access to the portfolio and more.

- Weekly Macro newsletter

- Access to the End of The World and YOLO portfolios

- Trade Ideas

- Weekly Video

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
17.96K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAESY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.